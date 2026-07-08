ESN Awarded $15.9 Million U.S. Navy Contract to Support Nimitz- and Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Life Cycle Management

WOODBRIDGE, Va., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineering Services Network, Inc. (ESN), a leading Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in engineering, maintenance, modernization, cybersecurity, and technology solutions for the Department of Defense, today announced it has been awarded a $15.9 million contract by the U.S. Navy's Program Executive Office, Aircraft Carriers (PEO Carriers), Carrier Planning Activity (CPA).

Under this five-year contract, ESN will deliver comprehensive life cycle maintenance and modernization support for the Navy's Nimitz-class (CVN-68) and Ford-class (CVN-78) aircraft carriers. The award includes a one-year base period with four one-year option periods.

ESN's support will include engineering, maintenance planning, cybersecurity, information assurance, and administrative services that enable the Navy to plan, execute, and sustain aircraft carrier modernization across each ship's operational life cycle. The work will involve collecting, managing, and analyzing maintenance and modernization data spanning Hull, Mechanical and Electrical (HM&E), Cyber, and Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems.

Performance will be based primarily in Norfolk, Virginia, with work beginning immediately.

"ESN is honored to continue supporting the U.S. Navy's aircraft carrier enterprise," said Raymond F. Lopez Jr., CEO of Engineering Services Network. "Aircraft carriers remain the cornerstone of America's maritime power projection. We are proud to provide the engineering, planning, cybersecurity, and modernization capabilities that help ensure these vital platforms stay mission-ready and capable of meeting evolving operational demands."

This award expands ESN's portfolio of naval engineering and modernization programs and underscores the company's commitment to delivering innovative, mission-focused solutions that enhance fleet readiness and support the Navy's long-term strategic objectives

About Engineering Services Network, Inc. (ESN)

Engineering Services Network, Inc. (ESN) is a trusted Service‑Disabled Veteran‑Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) providing engineering, technical, and IT solutions to federal defense and civilian agencies since 1995. ESN proudly stands "Shoulder to Shoulder®" with its military and government customers, delivering mission‑critical support across Engineering & Technical Services, Acquisition Management, Test & Evaluation, Information Technology & Cybersecurity, Logistics & Maintenance, and Software Development.

ESN serves a broad customer base including the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and other federal organizations. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified, holds CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Services and Development, and maintains CMMC 2.0 self‑certification in alignment with DoD cybersecurity requirements.

Headquartered in Woodbridge, Virginia, ESN operates regional and field offices across the United States and internationally to support customers wherever they serve.

SOURCE Engineering Services Network, Inc.