ESN Awarded the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) Contract

WOODBRIDGE, Va., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineering Services Network, Inc. (ESN), a leading provider of advanced engineering, test and evaluation, cyber, logistics, and software solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a position on the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) SHIELD Multiple Award Contract (MAC). The contract vehicle carries a ceiling value of $151 billion over a 10-year period.

Engineering Services Network, Inc. (ESN) is proud to announce its selection as an awardee for the Missile Defense Agency's SHIELD contract. Under the SHIELD contract, ESN will deliver comprehensive systems engineering, information technology, logistics, and cybersecurity capabilities designed to maintain and enhance the readiness, resilience, and effectiveness of missile defense systems. ESN will leverage its extensive experience in missile defense and naval systems to support MDA across a wide array of initiatives. This award highlights ESN's longstanding commitment in delivering best-in-class technical solutions and mission-critical support services to the nation's defense community.

The MDA is tasked with developing an advanced, multi-domain defensive architecture capable of detecting, tracking, intercepting, and neutralizing threats to the United States homeland, deployed forces, allies, and partners. This includes defending against ballistic, hypersonic, cruise missiles, and other advanced aerial threats across all phases of flight. The SHIELD MAC IDIQ contract will support national defense objectives by enabling continuous, layered protection against air, missile, space, cyber, and hybrid threats originating from any vector—land, sea, air, space, or cyberspace.

As part of this effort, ESN intends on supporting the planning and execution phases of key MDA activities—including AEGIS Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) flight missions and Ground Testing—while also providing integral engineering and technical support across the agency's missile defense programs.

The 10-year SHIELD MAC vehicle positions ESN to expand its Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) support capabilities while contributing to a broader spectrum of Missile Defense initiatives, including programs such as Golden Dome.

"We're honored to have been awarded SHIELD and look forward to supporting MDA in its mission to develop a comprehensive defense system protecting the U.S. homeland," said Raymond F. Lopez Jr., CEO & Chairman of ESN and service-disabled retired Navy veteran. "For the past 30 years, ESN has provided missile defense–related test and evaluation, technical, and logistics services that meet or exceed our customers' expectations. SHIELD opens the door for us to strengthen our partnership with MDA and further contribute to U.S. defense."

This award further reinforces ESN's position as a trusted provider of mission-critical services to the Department of Defense.

About Engineering Services Network, Inc.

ESN is a trusted leader in engineering and technology solutions. Founded in 1995, ESN is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that proudly stands "Shoulder to Shoulder®" with our military and government customers, delivering critical services for missions that matter.

ESN provides our military and government customers with mission-critical services in the areas of: Acquisition Management, Engineering & Technical Services, Test & Evaluation, Information Technology & Cybersecurity, Logistics & Maintenance, and Software Development.

ESN customer experience includes the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, Military Sealift Command, U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services, and other federal agencies.

Based in Woodbridge, VA, ESN has regional and field offices throughout the U.S. and worldwide. ESN is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has achieved Software Engineering Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level 3 for Services and Development.

