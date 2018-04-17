ESO Announces General Availability of Properties and Inspections Software for Fire Departments

"ESO's Properties and Inspections are two state-of-the-art modules designed to work together seamlessly as a fully integrated system," said Shelley Koegler, Vice President and General Manager of ESO's Fire Software business unit. "Properties tracks all fire service pre-planning aspects for improved operations during an emergency response, while Inspections offers flexibility to conduct simple to large-scale inspections with a configurable checklist and unlimited code sets."

Properties and Inspections include:

Intuitive User Interface: Records can be created or viewed quickly and easily through top menu navigation, tested and developed with firefighters in the field.

Records can be created or viewed quickly and easily through top menu navigation, tested and developed with firefighters in the field. Configurable Checklists and Fire Code Sets : Knowing that every fire department operates differently, Properties and Inspections features agency-defined checklists to ensure customers only capture the key data they need to complete inspections. Unlimited fire code sets maximize the software's flexibility.

: Knowing that every fire department operates differently, Properties and Inspections features agency-defined checklists to ensure customers only capture the key data they need to complete inspections. Unlimited fire code sets maximize the software's flexibility. Enhanced Visibility into Properties, Pre-Plans and Inspections : Historical data-tracking and a hierarchy for viewing buildings and occupants within a structure lend to improved understanding prior to emergencies occurring.

: Historical data-tracking and a hierarchy for viewing buildings and occupants within a structure lend to improved understanding prior to emergencies occurring. Hazardous Chemical Tracking : Chemicals and Tanks allow users to identify dangerous chemicals and tanks stored within a property through the CAMEO® system, developed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

: Chemicals and Tanks allow users to identify dangerous chemicals and tanks stored within a property through the CAMEO® system, developed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Cloud-Based: for Efficiency and Security: Properties and Inspections is a SaaS module accessible through cloud-based technologies, so users won't need to bear the costs of hardware and firmware updates. Additionally, security and product updates can be easily downloaded to Properties and Inspections, keeping users up-to-date.

The ESO Fire suite includes the two new modules along with Incidents to help Fire departments capture critical information for improved reporting and enhanced situational awareness. ESO Solutions also offers the ESO FIREHOUSE Software® records management system so fire departments of all sizes can have the best-in-class software for their needs.

For more information about ESO Properties and Inspections, visit: https://www.esosolutions.com/software/properties-and-inspections/

About ESO

ESO Solutions, Inc., is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company has been a pioneer in electronic patient care records (ePCR) software for emergency medical services, fire departments and ambulance services. Today, ESO's healthcare, public safety and technology experts deliver the most innovative software and data solutions on the market, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR); ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; record management system (RMS) for fire departments; and ambulance revenue recovery/billing software. ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.esosolutions.com.

