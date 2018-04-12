ESO Announces Wave and FHETS 2019 in Austin

"The combination of industry expertise, technology and data are transforming the community safety and healthcare industry," said Chris Dillie, President and CEO of ESO. "With our customers, we are leading the way in transforming data into actionable information that is improving the health and safety of our communities and protecting the health and safety of providers. The sharing and learning at Wave and FHETS will empower and inspire people to leverage the power of data to more effectively and efficiently fulfill their missions."

Wave and FHETS 2019 are designed as unique opportunities for EMS, fire and emergency healthcare professionals to engage with colleagues to discuss how the industry can use technology, data and best practices to improve the health and safety of communities across North America. Additionally, one-on-one conversations with product and company leaders help influence product roadmap decisions and gain a deeper understanding of the vision and direction of the company. Moreover, attendees can learn from industry experts how to leverage technology and data to better serve their communities in times of need through proactive planning, prevention, and real-time decision-making.

Wave and FHETS topics include:

Industry trends and how data and best practices are driving improved outcomes in community safety and healthcare

Integrating EMS data into the hospital setting to improve patient outcomes

Using data to improve clinical and operational performance

Best practices in fire prevention, planning and incident preparedness

Pre-hospital triage and communications

In-depth Training for all ESO Products

ESO-FIREHOUSE Product Roadmap Sessions

EMS Research – Studies from EMS Data

Product Announcements

About ESO

ESO is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company has been a pioneer in electronic patient care records (ePCR) software for emergency medical services, fire departments and ambulance services. Today, ESO serves more than 14,000 customers throughout the U.S. The company's healthcare, community safety and technology experts deliver the most innovative software and data solutions on the market, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR); ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; record management system (RMS) for fire departments; and ambulance revenue recovery/billing software. ESO is also playing a leading role in helping EMS provider organizations across the nation successfully transition to NEMSIS Version 3 and new state standards for electronic patient care reporting.

ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.esosolutions.com.

