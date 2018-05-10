ESO CEO Chris Dillie Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in Central Texas

The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Chris was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 8.

"I'm very proud to be nominated as a finalist for this great award and continue the tradition of the strong entrepreneurial spirit in Austin and Central Texas," said Dillie. "This recognition is a testament to all the hard work and dedication from the outstanding team we have built at ESO over the years. From humble beginnings, we've grown into a software and data company serving and supporting thousands of EMS agencies, fire departments and hospitals around the country doing vital work to help keep our communities healthy and safe."

ESO delivers innovative, reliable and easy-to-use software and applications that more than 14,000 fire departments, EMS agencies and hospitals use to improve community and provider health and safety. ESO software and services turn data into actionable information that helps fire, EMS and healthcare professionals more effectively and efficiently protect communities and improve patient outcomes.

The company's market-leading Electronic Health Record software and Health Data Exchange platform is helping emergency healthcare providers change the face of emergency medicine. Fire departments across the United States and Canada use the ESO record management system (RMS) to better plan and prepare for, as well as prevent, emergency situations. Ambulance revenue recovery/billing software supports both public and private agencies.

Now in its 32nd year, the Entrepreneur of the Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 17, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About ESO

ESO Solutions, Inc., is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company has been a pioneer in electronic patient care records (ePCR) software for emergency medical services, fire departments and ambulance services. Today, ESO serves more than 14,000 customers throughout the U.S. The company's healthcare, community safety and technology experts deliver the most innovative software and data solutions on the market, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR); ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; record management system (RMS) for fire departments; and ambulance revenue recovery/billing software. ESO is also playing a leading role in helping EMS provider organizations across the nation successfully transition to NEMSIS Version 3 and new state standards for electronic patient care reporting.

ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.esosolutions.com.

