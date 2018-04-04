ESO Continues Integration of FIREHOUSE Software®

"We're excited by the ongoing work to serve our departments across North America and delivering the next generation of products built with the combined expertise of the FIREHOUSE team and ESO," said Shelley Koegler, Vice President, Fire for ESO. "The integration of teams, the further integration of systems and products, and the sharing of knowledge across the organization is continuing to make us stronger. Ultimately, we want to provide the best and most comprehensive solutions to our customers, and we are confident in the strides we are making on that front."

Major product/service enhancements and milestones include:

Improvements in Customer Service/Support – ESO has expanded the ESO/FIREHOUSE service and support team by hiring new staff, including active fire fighters in support roles. The implementation of support training programs and integrated support systems have reduced response times, delivered quicker resolution of support tickets and resulted in improved customer satisfaction scores in the first few months of integration.

– ESO has expanded the ESO/FIREHOUSE service and support team by hiring new staff, including active fire fighters in support roles. The implementation of support training programs and integrated support systems have reduced response times, delivered quicker resolution of support tickets and resulted in improved customer satisfaction scores in the first few months of integration. Improved technology integrations – FIREHOUSE Software is now integrated with ESO EHR , the Industry's most widely used and highly rated ePCR offering. The combined development teams are leading efforts to further integrate products for a more seamless customer experience and better sharing of data.

– FIREHOUSE Software is now integrated with , the Industry's most widely used and highly rated ePCR offering. The combined development teams are leading efforts to further integrate products for a more seamless customer experience and better sharing of data. Moved to more robust, reliable hosting environment – Customers on the FIREHOUSE cloud products have transitioned to a new hosting environment, providing them with a more reliable and accessible platform that allows for future innovation.

– Customers on the FIREHOUSE cloud products have transitioned to a new hosting environment, providing them with a more reliable and accessible platform that allows for future innovation. Product enhancements – The team has delivered or is in the final stages of delivering several product enhancements to address customer needs and requests, such as streamlined password reset for cloud customers, resolution of sync issues to improve image uploads for FH Inspector customers, and the expansion of the Public Education module to align with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reporting standards.

– The team has delivered or is in the final stages of delivering several product enhancements to address customer needs and requests, such as streamlined password reset for cloud customers, resolution of sync issues to improve image uploads for FH Inspector customers, and the expansion of the Public Education module to align with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reporting standards. Expanded presence at FDIC 2018 – ESO will be demonstrating its entire suite of Fire Records Management and patient care solutions in booth #3451 at the Fire Department Instructors Conference in Indianapolis , April 23-28, 2018 . The company will also be hosting a reception for customers and prospective customers during the event.

– ESO will be demonstrating its entire suite of Fire Records Management and patient care solutions in booth #3451 at the Fire Department Instructors Conference in , . The company will also be hosting a reception for customers and prospective customers during the event. Annual FIREHOUSE Education and Training Seminar – FHETS 2019 will be held back-to-back with ESO's annual User Conference, WAVE, March 19-22, 2019 at the Hilton Hotel in Austin, Texas . More than 1,100 people are expected to gather for the combined four-day event to receive training, share best practices, and learn more about how data is improving community safety and healthcare.

– FHETS 2019 will be held back-to-back with ESO's annual User Conference, WAVE, at the Hilton Hotel in . More than 1,100 people are expected to gather for the combined four-day event to receive training, share best practices, and learn more about how data is improving community safety and healthcare. Complete decoupling from Conduent systems – In January 2018 , the transitional services agreement with Conduent, the previous owner of FIREHOUSE Software, ended giving the ESO – FIREHOUSE team control of systems and processes, and the opportunity to begin adding resources to support the growth and commitment to the fire market.

Some of the key next steps in the integration include:

Updated roadmaps and integration plans – With the February launch of ESO Properties & Inspections , the combined team is now developing the next generation of products and the product roadmap. The company will be sharing details in the coming months at user groups and other events across the country, as well as directly with customers.

– With the February launch of , the combined team is now developing the next generation of products and the product roadmap. The company will be sharing details in the coming months at user groups and other events across the country, as well as directly with customers. Improved online presence – ESO will be updating the FIREHOUSE Software website, making it easier for people to find information around best practices and quick answers to product questions.

"Even with our early success and the overwhelming interest in our products, we have a great deal of work ahead of us," added Koegler. "We appreciate the support and feedback of our customers in helping direct our joint future. Change like this is never easy, and we have had some challenges along the way. However, the enthusiasm and focus of our team, the support of our customers, and the exceptionally high interest in purchasing our software has set a solid foundation for our mutual success.

We look forward to the continued development and delivery of products and the growth of our community of customers. Together, we will fulfill our mission of helping fire, EMS and hospital professionals improve community safety and healthcare through the power of data."

For more information about ESO's fire solutions, visit: www.esosolutions.com/fire.

About ESO

ESO Solutions, Inc., is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company has been a pioneer in electronic patient care records (ePCR) software for emergency medical services, fire departments and ambulance services. Today, ESO serves more than 13,000 agencies throughout the U.S. The company's healthcare, public safety and technology experts deliver the most innovative software and data solutions on the market, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR); ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; record management system (RMS) for fire departments; and ambulance revenue recovery/billing software. ESO is also playing a leading role in helping EMS provider organizations across the nation successfully transition to NEMSIS Version 3 and new state standards for electronic patient care reporting.

ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.esosolutions.com.

