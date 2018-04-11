ESO Expands TrackEMS Capabilities and User Experience

"Our crews like that TrackEMS has our protocols when checking completed interventions. It helps not only with documentation but knowing which treatment modalities are available to treat that particular patient," said Cory Richter, Assistant Chief at Indian River County Fire Rescue. "The hospitals think this thing is the best thing since sliced bread. TrackEMS has exceeded our expectations and is the next generation for sending data to the ED."

"The new features and functionality in TrackEMS will continue to help hospital emergency department teams prepare for incoming patients being transported by EMS," said Allen Johnson, Vice President of ESO HDE and Analytics. "The ability to activate teams and securely send information will speed in-hopsital response times and improve outcomes. Easy entry of outcome details are designed to support EMS quality programs, while time tracking and reporting will reduce hours of manual data abstraction and provide one-click reporting for accreditation measures."

TrackEMS enhancements include:

Full integration with HDE: TrackEMS integrates with ESO's HDE platform to quickly and efficiently share information and provide a full patient picture from pre-hospital through definitive care of time sensitive emergencies, including those with vessel occlusion – such as ischemic stroke and heart attack – procedures performed and pre/post procedures images.

TrackEMS integrates with ESO's HDE platform to quickly and efficiently share information and provide a full patient picture from pre-hospital through definitive care of time sensitive emergencies, including those with vessel occlusion – such as ischemic stroke and heart attack – procedures performed and pre/post procedures images. Team activation: Quickly select and activate the right team members through notices and two-way responses for incoming emergencies.

Quickly select and activate the right team members through notices and two-way responses for incoming emergencies. Staff status tracking: Know when specialty staff are notified and in transit.

Know when specialty staff are notified and in transit. Dynamic patient condition updates: As a patient progresses through treatment, hospital staff can make updates in real time to allow the entire team to adjust and adapt accordingly.

As a patient progresses through treatment, hospital staff can make updates in real time to allow the entire team to adjust and adapt accordingly. Track times from a seamless interface: Anytime, anywhere access via a web portal allows hospital staff to retrieve vital information and receive real-time reports in the most convenient and efficient way possible, improving the accreditation reporting process.

TrackEMS

TrackEMS delivers a configurable application for EMS professionals to securely and efficiently communicate with hospital emergency departments, cath labs, as well as STEMI, stroke, trauma and sepsis teams. HIPAA compliant two-way alerts and dashboards allow EMS and hospitals to receive case summaries, videos, images and notifications quickly and efficiently.

"We're excited by these latest enhancements and updates to TrackEMS," added Johnson. "We will continue to drive innovation and create systems and platforms for hospitals and EMS agencies to work together and improve patient outcomes."

The new features in TrackEMS will be available June 1. For more information about TrackEMS, visit: https://www.esosolutions.com/hospitals/trackems/

About ESO Solutions

ESO Solutions, Inc., is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company has been a pioneer in electronic patient care records (ePCR) software for emergency medical services, fire departments and ambulance services. Today, ESO serves more than 13,000 agencies throughout the U.S. The company's healthcare, public safety and technology experts deliver the most innovative software and data solutions on the market, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR); ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; record management system (RMS) for fire departments; and ambulance revenue recovery/billing software. ESO is also playing a leading role in helping EMS provider organizations across the nation successfully transition to NEMSIS Version 3 and new state standards for electronic patient care reporting.

ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.esosolutions.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eso-expands-trackems-capabilities-and-user-experience-300627866.html

SOURCE ESO Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.esosolutions.com

