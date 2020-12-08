ESO Fund Raises 4th Fund to help Employees Exercise Stock Options

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Employee Stock Option Fund ("ESO Fund") announced the closing of ESO Venture Fund IV, LP ("Fund IV") which provides funding to employees of venture-backed companies to exercise their stock options. Fund IV exceeded its initial fundraising target, closing an oversubscribed $100 million fund of limited partner committed capital with strong support from ESO's longstanding investors as well as notable new investors.

ESO pioneered the stock option financing space with its first fund in 2012 and has helped thousands of employees of venture-backed companies, ranging from entry level to C suite, create significant wealth by financing the exercise of their stock options. ESO plans to use this new, oversubscribed fund to continue investing in the next generation of innovative private companies by continuing to finance stock option exercises and providing share liquidity for their employees.

Scott Chou, co-founder of ESO remarks, "Despite the global pandemic, ESO remains committed to our goal of helping startup company employees reap the rewards of their hard-earned equity without having to risk their personal capital. ESO has built the Kelley Blue Book for thousands of private companies, which allows us to fund in as little as 24 hours and with no minimum transaction size."

About ESO Fund

ESO is based out of San Mateo, California and was founded in 2012 by Scott Chou, Stephen Roberts, and Jimmy Lackie to partner with employees of venture backed companies to exercise their stock options with minimal risk and capture the value they worked to create.

ESO has previously raised 3 Funds: Fund I (2012), Fund II (2014), and Fund III (2017). Since originating the space in 2012, ESO has helped employees at nearly 500 companies and created more than $800 million in wealth through exits at notable companies like Twitter, Dropbox, Twilio, Lyft, Uber, GitHub, and many others.

For more information on ESO Fund visit www.esofund.com, follow us on Twitter @esofund or contact Scott Chou - [email protected] - (650) 376-4914

SOURCE ESO Fund

Related Links

http://www.esofund.com

