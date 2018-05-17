ESO Names Christopher Raps Vice President of Sales

Raps brings more than 20 years of sales and leadership experience. Most recently, he was the Vice President of Sales for Nasdaq, Inc., where he was responsible for sales in the Americas of compliance, risk and regulatory SaaS products. Prior to Nasdaq, Raps held global sales leadership positions at Safeguard World International, Harland Clarke, IBM and Digi International. He holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Southern Methodist University.

"The team at ESO have built an incredible portfolio of products that provide valuable data and insights for agencies, departments and organizations that provide vital services in our world," said Raps. "I'm honored to be part of this passionate team and organization that is dedicated to improving the health and safety of our communities. We have a tremendous opportunity before us, and I'm looking forward to the journey."

About ESO

ESO Solutions, Inc., is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company has been a pioneer in electronic patient care records (ePCR) software for emergency medical services, fire departments and ambulance services. Today, ESO serves more than 14,000 customers throughout the U.S. The company's healthcare, community safety and technology experts deliver the most innovative software and data solutions on the market, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR); ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; record management system (RMS) for fire departments; and ambulance revenue recovery/billing software. ESO is also playing a leading role in helping EMS provider organizations across the nation successfully transition to NEMSIS Version 3 and new state standards for electronic patient care reporting.

ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.esosolutions.com.

