ESOT Congress 2025: Scientists create functional human islets in 3D printing breakthrough for type 1 diabetes treatment

LONDON, June 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of international scientists has made a major leap forward in diabetes research by successfully 3D printing functional human islets using a novel bioink. Presented today at the ESOT Congress 2025, the new technology could pave the way for more effective and less invasive treatment for people living with type 1 diabetes.

The breakthrough involved printing human islets – the insulin-producing clusters of cells in the pancreas – using a customised bioink made from alginate and decellularised human pancreatic tissue. This approach produced durable, high-density islet structures that remained alive and functional for up to three weeks, maintaining strong insulin responses to glucose and showing real potential for future clinical use.

Traditional islet transplants are typically infused into the liver, a process that can result in significant loss of cells and limited long-term success. In contrast, the 3D-printed islets were designed to be implanted just under the skin, a simple procedure requiring only local anaesthesia and a small incision. This minimally invasive approach could offer a safer and more comfortable option for patients.

"Our goal was to recreate the natural environment of the pancreas so that transplanted cells would survive and function better," explained lead author Dr. Quentin Perrier. "We used a special bioink that mimics the support structure of the pancreas, giving islets the oxygen and nutrients they need to thrive."

The bioprinted islets stayed alive and healthy, with over 90% cell survival. They responded better to glucose than standard islet preparations, releasing more insulin when it was needed. By day 21, the islets showed a stronger ability to sense and react to blood sugar levels – an important sign that they could work well after being implanted. The constructs maintained their structure without clumping or breaking down, overcoming a common hurdle in earlier approaches.

Additionally, the 3D-printed structures featured a porous architecture that enhanced the flow of oxygen and nutrients to the embedded islets. This design helped maintain cell health and promoted vascularisation, both of which are critical for long-term survival and function after transplantation.

"This is one of the first studies to use real human islets instead of animal cells in bioprinting, and the results are incredibly promising," noted Dr. Perrier. "We're getting closer to creating an off-the-shelf treatment for diabetes that could one day eliminate the need for insulin injections."