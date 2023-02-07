Esoteric Testing Market Size to Reach USD 56.44 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The esoteric testing market size reached USD 20.85 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing initiatives by various organizations in the region to conduct research on orphan drugs to redress rare diseases is the key factor driving market revenue growth.

One of the main factors driving the market's revenue growth is the rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 1.6 million people worldwide died from TB in 2021. The rising incidence of chronic diseases presents a significant opportunity for cutting-edge research into unique molecules that can be altered to create novel medications.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1534

Another factor driving revenue growth is the growing number of successful research and development outcomes in the area of cellular immunology that are used to treat conditions like cardiovascular disease, adenocarcinomas, and neurological illnesses, among others. The majority of cases of Parkinson's disease (PD) are spontaneous and have no known cause. Following substantial continued efforts, the pathogenic mechanisms causing PD are largely unclear.

Drivers:

Increase in prevalence of chronic and contagious diseases, development of novel genetic sequencing techniques for focused therapy, early tumor detection, and targeted therapeutics are the major factors driving revenue growth. The global spread of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, heart failure, and cancer is growing rapidly. At the same time, the incidence of infectious diseases like Hepatitis B, Malaria, Dengue, AIDS, and Tuberculosis is also on the rise. Increasing need for effective and rapid diagnosis is driving the development of exotic diagnostic tests. The development of esoteric test technology has led to improvements in performance speed, accuracy, and efficacy. The market growth is being fueled by advancements in technology, such as the use of whole functional genomics, next-generation sequencing techniques, and specialized genetic analysis for cancer detection and targeted therapy, as well as personalized medicine. New DNA profiling methods are being created for early cancer diagnosis, targeted therapy, and the assessment of the frequency, impact, and lifespan of chronic diseases.

Restraints:

Inadequate remuneration is one of the key restraints preventing the esoteric diagnostic industry from growing its market revenue. Private insurance companies rarely reimburse for individualized and therapeutic procedures. A reduction in the payments for screening procedures has already had a significant impact on the volume of testing in recent years. As a result, organizations that pay for healthcare, insurance, and other services are created, and their limits on using clinical laboratories are tightened.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1534

Growth Projections:

The esoteric testing market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 20.85 Billion in 2021 to USD 56.44 Billion in 2030. Increasing number of research and development activities conducted by the market players is expected to lead to novel product launches that are FDA-approved.

Current Trends and Innovations:

The market is predicted to expand owing to advancements in technology like recent study techniques in morphological characteristics, pyrosequencing, digital PCR, genotyping, and genome sequencing, as well as advancements in diagnostic research. The major players in the exotic diagnostics market are poised for potential growth in the future, particularly in developing countries such as China, India, and others. This is due to an aging population, a growing number of parasitic disorders, improvements in healthcare systems, and an increase in disposable income in these countries.

Digitalized PCR, genomic testing, next-generation sequencing, and other advancements in genetic morphological traits are some of the technological developments that are expected to drive the market revenue growth in the industry. Market players in the specialized screening industry can benefit from the opportunities offered by growing countries such as China, India, and other countries.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are Laboratory Corporation of America; OPKO Health, Inc.; H.U. Group Holdings, Inc.; Nordic Lifesciences; Genomic Health, Inc.; American Medical Lab.; Invitae Corporation; SYNLAB International GmbH.; UNILABS; and Fulgent Genetics.

On October 20, 2022 , BioGX, a global provider of simple molecular diagnostic solutions, announced the availability of Xfree PCR reagents for Sample-to-Answer Direct Sample PCR on a variety of real-time PCR platforms, including BioGX's quick "pixl" platform, to address the growing demand for streamlined, quick testing for monkeypox.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/esoteric-testing-market

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 20.85 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 11.7 % Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 56.44 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019–2020 Forecast period 2022–2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Techniques, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Laboratory Corporation of America, OPKO Health, Inc., H.U. Group Holdings, Inc., Nordic Lifesciences, Genomic Health, Inc.; American Medical Lab, Invitae Corporation, SYNLAB International GmbH, UNILABS, and Fulgent Genetics Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1534

Emergen Research has segmented the esoteric testing market on the basis of type, techniques, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Infectious Diseases Testing



Oncology testing



Immunology Testing



Others

Techniques Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

ELISA



Flow Cytometry



Real Time - PCR



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy





Spain





Benelux





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Turkey





Rest of MEA

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Enterprise Information Archiving Market, By Type (Content Type, Services), By Deployment Mode, By Vertical, (Government and Defense, Banking and Financial Services, Retail and E-commerce, Other Verticals), By Region Forecast to 2032

Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market, By Product (Standalone Anesthesia Machines, Portable Anesthesia Machines, Vaporizers, and Others), By Animal Type (Small and Large), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Lyme Disease Treatment Market, By Treatment Type (Medication and Tick Removal), By Administration Route (Oral, Injectable, and Topical), By Distribution Channel (Hospital, Retail, and Online), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Animal Microchip Implant Market, By Product Type (Animal ID Microchip, Reusable Pet Tracking Microchip, Transponder Microchips, Others), By Mode (Self-injectable, Surgery-injectable), By End-use, By Region Forecast to 2032

Contrast Media Market, By Modality [Computed Topography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and Ultrasound], By Application [Cardiovascular Disorders (CVD), Neurological Disorders, and Cancer], and By Region Forecast to 2032

Polyacrylic Acid Market, By Type (CoPolymer, HomoPolymer, and TerPolymer), By Grade (Industrial Grade, Cosmetic Grade, and Pharmaceutical Grade), By Physical State, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Flocculants Market, By Type (Synthetic Flocculants, Natural Flocculants, and Mineral Flocculants), By Category (Anionic, Cationic, Non-Ionic, and Others), By End-Use (Wastewater Treatment, Textile, and Paper), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Smart Television Market, By Operating System (Android TV, Tizen, Roku, WebOS, Others), By Resolution (4K UHD TV, HDTV, Full HD, 8K TV), By Screen Size, By Screen Type (Flat, Curved) By Region Forecast to 2032

Industrial Automation Market, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Energy & Power, Others) By Region Forecast to 2032

Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market, By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, and Others), By Product Type (Liquid-Cooled and Air-Cooled), By Position, By Fuel Type, By Design, and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Emergen Research Media Citations: https://www.emergenresearch.com/media-citations

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read our Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-esoteric-testing-market

Trending Titles LiDAR Market | Metaverse Market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Emergen Research