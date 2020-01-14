ESP - Evidence-based Selection Planning Receives Platinum in 2020 Modern Library Awards from LibraryWorks

Each judge scored the product on a numeric basis from 1-10 on a series of questions regarding functionality, value, customer service, etc.

Amandeep Kochar, Executive Vice President and General Manager at Baker & Taylor (A Follett Company), commented: "On behalf of everyone at collectionHQ and Baker & Taylor, we are delighted that ESP has received a platinum award in the MLAs 2020. We introduced ESP to empower libraries to take advantage of machine learning technology which is integral to the delivery of an efficient collection development workflow. By providing libraries with the books that reflect the needs of their community and by freeing up staff time to focus on patron driven activities, ESP offers the perfect partnership for public libraries to promote literacy and achieve community outcomes. The fact that these awards are judged by a panel of librarians using the tool speaks volumes about the power of ESP."

ESP – Evidence-based Selection Planning brings the art of Baker & Taylor's collection development expertise together with the science of collectionHQ's data analytics, to create a decision support system that helps libraries to select the right current and pre-published titles in the right quantities for their communities. By harnessing powerful machine learning methods, like those that drive Apple's Siri, Google's Assistant, and the recommendation engines at Netflix and Amazon, ESP can predict how current and forthcoming titles will perform in the future. ESP is now used in more than 100 libraries across the U.S.A. and in Australia, through Baker & Taylor partner, James Bennett.

For more information about ESP and to read case studies from libraries using this award-winning tool, please visit www.collectionhq.com/esp.

About collectionHQ

collectionHQ, a Baker & Taylor company, is the leading collection performance improvement. Easy to implement, simple to use and extremely cost-effective, collectionHQ delivers repeatable performance improvements for library collections by providing evidence based analysis, advice and performance monitoring of all collections across all media. It helps libraries save money by improving use of existing inventory and making purchasing more effective by creating evidence-based specifications, which cater to local demand. collectionHQ improves collection performance by identifying local demand and suggesting action plans on how to address this demand – improving the quality of service, demonstrating best value and improving local marketing. collectionHQ is owned by Baker & Taylor, the world's largest distributor of physical and digital books and entertainment products.

About Baker & Taylor

Baker & Taylor is a premier provider of books, digital content and technology solutions that helps public libraries improve community outcomes through literacy and learning. Through its Publishers Services business, the company also provides sales, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution support to small and mid-size publishers. Baker & Taylor is part of Follett Corporation, a trusted global source of books, digital content and technologies that help inspire learning and shape education.

About LibraryWorks

LibraryWorks helps administrators to make informed decisions about library technology, automation and software, collection development and management, facilities and furnishings, staffing, purchasing, and other areas that drive effective strategic planning and day-to-day operations. Our family of resources can enable you to identify best practices, monitor trends, evaluate new products and services, apply for grants and funding, post or find a job, and even enjoy some library humor.

About the Modern Library Awards program

The Modern Library Awards (MLAs) is a review program designed to recognize elite products and services in the market which can help library management personnel enhance the quality-of-experience for the library user and increase the performance of their library systems.

SOURCE collectionHQ