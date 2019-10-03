ESP Announces Acquisition Of Weksler Glass Thermometer Corporation (WGTC)
Oct 03, 2019, 08:00 ET
KENNESAW, Ga., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineered Specialty Products (ESP) is excited to announce the strategic acquisition of Weksler Glass Thermometer Corporation (WGTC), a premier provider of high-quality temperature and pressure instruments for the HVAC market. WGTC offers a full line of industrial thermometers, bimetal thermometers, and thermometer accessories to a diverse customer base primarily located throughout the Eastern U.S. With a product base that provides a natural extension to ESP's strong pressure focus, the acquisition creates significant opportunity to drive additional products through WGTC's existing distribution network while providing additional support and expertise to WGTC's customer network.
"We are very excited to partner with WGTC to continue to build our collective business, diversify our customer base and expand our product reach," said Brien Whitford, President of ESP. "The WGTC brand has a reputation for manufacturing high quality products that presents a great opportunity to grow our platform and build momentum for 2019 and beyond. The partnership with WGTC is an exciting development in ESP's continued evolution and will allow us to better serve our customers."
About Engineered Specialty Products (ESP)
ESP is a global manufacturer of quality pressure and temperature instruments with trusted product brands for the M.R.O., process and industrial marketplace. Their primary product brands, PIC and Bourdon, have been recognized in the U.S. market for high-quality products and service for over 40 years. With over 12,000 active SKUs always on the shelf, orders before 2pm ship same day. For more information, visit www.espgauges.com.
