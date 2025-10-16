ESP Lab Celebrates 60 Years of Spiritual Science

Founded in 1965 by Occult Master Al Manning, The Lab's Future Has Never Been Brighter

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ESP Lab is proud to announce Howard Sherman as its new president to usher in a new Age of Enlightenment to engage current and future generations with spiritual growth, self-improvement, and a broad understanding of the unseen and unexplained.

An Innovative Approach for a Changing World

Howard Sherman, President

"In 2023, ESP Lab's aging leadership saw the need for a changing of the guard to preserve and project Al Manning's legacy," Mr. Sherman states "Since my start in 2023, I revamped every aspect of operations and outreach perfectly positioning ESP Lab to reach millions upon millions of people who never heard of Al G. Manning as many dabble in risky, sometimes even dangerous, metaphysical experimentation in the pursuit of knowledge and improvement. Al taught millions of people how to use their natural gifts safely in a lighthearted and fun fashion. I am proud to continue that tradition with many modern improvements," Sherman added.

Key Highlights

Digitized all Al Manning books and published them on all major ebook platforms.

Overhauled the website with all the latest interactive features found on all the popular social media platforms while expanding content offerings with unearthed material by Al Manning nobody has seen since his passing in 2006 if at all.

Launched a YouTube channel with unique Al Manning media with an eye on future content creation.

Looking Ahead

ESP Lab has started a multi-pronged approach in building brand awareness through advertising on Facebook and X, public relations, and a grassroots effort to meet people face-to-face at many trade shows and expos. Three such events are already on their 2026 calendar.

About ESP Lab

ESP Lab has been a pioneer in the fields of Extra Sensory Perception, psychic phenomena, and every manner of metaphysics since its founding in Los Angeles in 1965 by Al G. Manning. Mr. Manning authored 23 books and 11 courses all geared towards helping people help themselves as well as providing innovative products and services to customers worldwide.

To learn more about The ESP Lab including becoming a member visit https://esplab.com

To browse Al Manning's books, shop at https://almanningbooks.com

Check out The ESP Lab YouTube Channel https://youtube.com/@esplablv

