eSpark Brings AI to the Science of Reading

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eSpark, an online supplemental curriculum provider for math, reading, and writing, is bringing AI-powered phonics practice to foundational reading instruction this school year. This update strengthens eSpark's already strong alignment with the science of reading.

The eSpark Reading Lab brings advanced speech recognition and analysis technologies to the award-winning eSpark platform, beginning with a six-week phonics scope and sequence for the back-to-school season. The Reading Lab analyzes students' speech patterns to provide detailed instruction, practice, and reporting on individual phonemes, giving teachers an unprecedented window into where students are on their early reading journeys.

The eSpark Reading Lab uses advanced speech recognition technology to provide 1:1 phonics support and practice. Post this

eSpark introduced more than 50,000 teachers to the benefits of generative AI during the 2023-2024 school year through uniquely personalized activities like Choice Texts, Choice Math, and an AI-powered writing tutor. The company then turned to one of the highest priorities in education today–foundational reading instruction–and worked closely with teachers to identify where they needed the most support.

"To think about having a sentence on the screen, a child reading that, and eSpark providing immediate feedback and instruction on individual sounds and putting those sounds together…That's basically teaching [my students] how to read," said Michigan teacher Michelle VanGilder. "To have something like that to support kids who aren't reading as much at home and have limited classroom time to practice is amazing."

As teachers adapt to a generation of students who are "built differently" post-pandemic, it has become crucial to differentiate instruction beyond just leveling content. eSpark's Reading Lab is the newest example of how technology can ease the burden on teachers for time-intensive 1:1 support, while also fostering a love of reading with engaging, responsive, highly personalized activities.

"Teachers dedicate a huge amount of time and energy to helping students learn and love reading, but it's tough to give each student one-on-one attention in a busy classroom," said Ray Lyons, eSpark's VP of Product. "With Reading Lab, we're excited to offer this new technology that assesses students and gives personalized feedback and phonics support, so teachers can spend more quality time in small groups."

A free trial of the eSpark Reading Lab is available now for all first-time signups and returning teachers. Learn more and get started at https://www.esparklearning.com/product/reading-lab/.

About eSpark: eSpark is a leading provider of standards-aligned Math and ELA curriculum for enrichment, intervention and acceleration. eSpark is used in over 14,000 schools spanning all 50 states and meets all evidence-based intervention requirements under ESSA.

