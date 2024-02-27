eSpark Unveils AI-Powered Writing Tutor, Joining Likes of Khan Academy

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eSpark, an online supplemental curriculum provider for PK-8 math and ELA, has added an automated writing tutor to its core product.

After introducing thousands of teachers to the personalized learning possibilities of generative AI through Choice Texts , eSpark has followed up with eSpark Writing just in time for year-end test prep. Teachers currently struggle to fit writing into tight schedules despite universal acknowledgement of the need for more support. Three-quarters of students in 8th and 12th grade failed to achieve "Proficient" levels in writing on the 2011 NAEP , and there have been few changes to the way writing is taught in the years since.

eSpark worked with teachers to identify the need for differentiated writing instruction and practice without time-intensive intervention. Teachers also overwhelmingly cited the need to solve the challenge of student engagement/motivation—a significant barrier to entry with traditional approaches.

eSpark Writing solves these problems and more, building on positive reception for AI-driven, playfully personalized activities like Choice Texts and Choice Math by tailoring writing prompts to student interests. Students engage with a "writing tutor" bot to draft, revise, and publish their work while receiving real-time feedback and instruction guiding them through the writing process. The result is a structured, effective way for teachers to integrate writing into small groups, differentiation/WIN time blocks, and independent work.

"It validates what we've been teaching them," said Pennsylvania teacher Sheri-Lynne Allen, "because it's leading them through the steps we do, but it's more one-on-one for them and it's more personalized. That's invaluable, because with our class sizes that's not something I can do with every student every day."

eSpark Writing activities are aligned with specific writing and language standards. Teachers have insight into what students create and how their skills progress over time. As with all of eSpark's curriculum, eSpark Writing is firmly rooted in evidence-based research and supported by proven instructional principles. Students experience a direct connection between their reading and writing practice, an approach that aligns with documented research around the science of reading and writing instruction.

Ray Lyons, VP of Product at eSpark, worked closely with teachers to ensure alignment with classroom needs. "When we asked about teaching writing, every single teacher said how time-consuming and frustrating it is for both teachers and students. With eSpark Writing, every elementary teacher will be able to teach writing in a way that wasn't possible before, giving each student a lesson personalized to their own interests, with targeted instruction that is responsive to their inputs, all while making writing a ton of fun."

A free trial of eSpark Writing is available now for any teacher who signs up for the first time. Teachers can get started at https://www.esparklearning.com .

About eSpark: eSpark is a leading provider of standards-aligned math, reading, and writing curriculum for enrichment, intervention, and acceleration. The product meets all evidence-based intervention requirements under ESSA and is used in over 14,000 schools spanning all 50 states.

