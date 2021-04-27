Esper Launches with New Hampshire Department of Education

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esper Regulatory Technologies is pleased to announce its recent partnership with the New Hampshire Department of Education, where the agency will utilize Esper's policy management platform to support their regulatory work.

"Our mission is to help agencies focus on policy, not paperwork. From day one, NH Department of Education has been focused on unlocking efficiencies and driving best practices in regulation. We're excited to roll out Esper to support their work," says Esper CEO Maleka Momand.