Esperanto Technologies Appoints Jin Kim as Chief Data Scientist and VP of Software

In this capacity, Jin will accentuate Esperanto's leadership in delivering their ground-breaking accelerator chip for large-scale machine learning applications, with over 1000 RISC-V cores, specifically focusing on directing software development, data science research, and machine learning strategy and development. An executive, entrepreneur, and data scientist, Jin's experience spans enterprise software products and services in AI, big data, and advanced analytics.

Prior to joining Esperanto, Jin led multinational engineering and marketing teams at both established and startup companies, including GraphSQL, Wave Computing, Objectivity, Skytree, Tom Sawyer Software, Vitria Technology, Tactica, and Trimeter Technologies. His technology focus encompasses markets for machine learning and deep learning; data management, integration, analytics and visualization; and mobile and cloud computing. Jin was the evangelist and technologist behind more than 60 innovative products, from concept to revenue. He earned his PhD in Computer Science and Engineering and BS in Electrical Engineering at Carnegie-Mellon University.

"We welcome Jin, who blends entrepreneurial, executive, and organizational leadership with his technology expertise in AI / ML/ DL, software, data science, and analytics." said Art Swift, president and CEO of Esperanto.

"We are in the midst of a revolution, based on AI / ML/ DL, big data, and advanced analytics. This is an exciting time, and I am impressed with the leading-edge technology and high-performance, energy-efficient computing solutions Esperanto offers in these rapidly growing markets," commented Jin Kim. "I am delighted to join the Esperanto team, expanding Esperanto's strengths in AI and software leadership."

About Esperanto Technologies

Esperanto Technologies develops high-performance, energy-efficient computing solutions for Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning based on the open standard RISC-V instruction set architecture. Esperanto is headquartered in Mountain View, California with engineering sites in Portland, Oregon and Austin, Texas as well as Barcelona, Spain and other sites in Europe. For more information, please visit https://www.esperanto.ai/

