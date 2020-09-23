Esperovax Awarded New Contract With BARDA

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Esperovax, the leader in Egress RD™ Oral Biologics has been awarded $607,000 in funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to further studies into the feasibility of oral vaccine production and delivery.

Esperovax has developed a proprietary method for bioengineering probiotic yeast to deliver continuous and high concentrations of vaccine antigen in the gut. These antigens are delivered as enveloped, virus-like particles (eVLPs) directly into the lymphoid tissue of the intestinal mucosa, the innermost layer of the gastrointestinal tract, which may induce strong immune protection.

"Our oral vaccine approach is unlike anything available today, and could possibly bring greater efficacy, efficiency and safety," said Roger S. Newton, PhD, founder of Esperovax. "As the Northern Hemisphere enters another flu season, we look forward to applying our oral vaccines in the very near future to fight influenza and, potentially, a host of other illnesses and maladies."

Esperovax's biotech utilizes common baker's yeast to produce vaccines in less than two weeks. This technology means billions of doses could potentially be manufactured in less than a month. This oral vaccine will not require costly purification, cold storage or delivery devices (i.e. syringes), so each dose could be economically produced and self-administered via pill or edibles.

Added Newton: "With this new oral vaccine platform, Esperovax is poised to become the global leader in oral tablet and capsule vaccinations for some of the world's deadliest yet treatable diseases. That means saving countless lives. We're working hard to make that a reality."

BARDA is providing subject matter expertise and funds to Esperovax, for use in preclinical studies.

For more information, visit: https://esperovax.com/

SOURCE Esperovax

Related Links

https://esperovax.com/

