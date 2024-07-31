Esperto Medical Announces Study Results Measuring Blood Pressure with Sound

The wearable technology is calibration-free, accurate for all patients, and can be used on multiple parts of the body Post this

"RSM is an absolute measurement of blood pressure," said Esperto Chief Technology Officer Raymond Jimenez. "Studies show that current noninvasive tools, which measure relative blood pressure can lack accuracy and be hard to use in many cases. These devices also require time-consuming calibration—an issue in situations when every minute counts. RSM is an important advancement over existing tools; it's calibration-free, accurate for all patients, and can be used on multiple parts of the body."

Originally developed at the California Institute of Technology, RSM uses sound waves at different frequencies to detect resonance in blood vessels. Taking thousands of measurements per second, it shows blood pressure variations throughout the cardiac cycle, allowing clinicians to find and correct blood pressure anomalies quickly and efficiently. Since RSM only uses sound waves, it can be placed on the arms, legs, and even the neck. It also requires no calibration, making it easy to set up and use.

"Accurate blood pressure measurement is essential for high quality medicine, but the gold standard invasive arterial catheter has many risks, so can only be used in the critically ill. RSM can provide continuous blood pressure (and other metrics) to all patients in a safe and easy to use arm or wrist band," said Esperto cofounder and Chief Medical Officer, Alaina Rajagopal, MD PhD. "Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. Accurate, continuous, noninvasive, calibration-free blood pressure, like what we're developing at Esperto, has the potential to improve medical care for all patients."

To read the full study, "Resonance sonomanometry for noninvasive, continuous monitoring of blood pressure", visit PNAS Nexus.

Esperto is dedicated to delivering the future of healthcare and expanding access by creating revolutionary noninvasive diagnostic technologies. Medicine is ready for huge breakthroughs, yet the burden of some essential tasks, like vital sign monitoring, hinders efficiency. Esperto aims to free clinicians and patients from the limitations of outdated technology. Learn more at www.esperto.health.

