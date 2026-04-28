Esperto Medical™ Receives ARPA-H SBIR Award to Develop Continuous Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor

IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esperto Medical™ today announced that it has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) Scalable Solutions Mission Office to develop its next-generation continuous blood pressure monitoring solution. The project, titled "Continuous, Non-invasive, Calibration-Free Blood Pressure Monitoring by Resonance Sonomanometry," will adapt Esperto's proprietary resonance sonomanometry™ (RSM) technology into a wearable, wireless device suitable for home and ambulatory blood pressure monitoring.

High blood pressure affects more than one billion people worldwide, yet blood pressure measurement has changed little in decades. Despite the enormous potential of wearable devices to improve diagnosis and management of hypertension, most current approaches still rely on calibration to periodic cuff measurements, and clinical adoption has been limited due to inherent accuracy challenges.

Esperto's RSM technology offers a fundamentally different approach. By measuring blood pressure directly using ultrasound-based resonance sensing, RSM enables continuous measurement without the need for calibration. The Phase I effort will complete the technical planning necessary for miniaturizing Esperto's platform into a wearable device capable of providing more accurate and convenient monitoring in everyday and remote settings.

"This ARPA-H award directly aligns with Esperto's strategy of translating the RSM technology into a wearable remote patient monitoring device," said Alaina Rajagopal, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Esperto Medical. "Because RSM measures blood pressure directly rather than inferring it from other physiologic signals, and because it requires no calibration, we believe it offers significant advantages as a user-friendly and clinically reliable remote monitoring solution."

About Esperto Medical

Esperto is dedicated to delivering the future of healthcare and expanding access by creating revolutionary noninvasive diagnostic technologies. Medicine is ready for huge breakthroughs, yet the burden of some essential tasks, like vital sign monitoring, hinders efficiency. Esperto aims to free clinicians and patients from the limitations of outdated technology. Learn more at www.esperto.health.

ARPA-H Acknowledgement:

This project has been funded in part with Federal funds from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) under Contract No. 140D0426C0024.

SOURCE Esperto Medical