Esphera SynBio Announces New Project to Advance Next Generation mRNA Vaccine Development, supported by the CQDM Quantum Leap program

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Esphera SynBio, a pre-clinical stage synthetic biology company, today announced a new project aimed at advancing next-generation mRNA vaccines. Using its proprietary technology, Esphera SynBio causes the production of modified nanomedicines within patients upon delivery of LNP/mRNA vaccines. These in situ produced nanomedicines can have precise targeting capabilities and tailored immunostimulatory payloads, unlocking new possibilities in vaccine innovation. This project is supported by the CQDM Quantum Leap program.

"Esphera is very excited to launch this project exploring the potential enhancement of first generation LNP/mRNA vaccines by employing our transgene design to both amplify and enhance the effectiveness of these already impactful vaccines. CQDM has been instrumental in connecting Esphera with a global biopharmaceutical organization to enable this partnership." highlights Brian Lichty, co-founder and CEO of Esphera SynBio.

This project leverages Esphera's innovative platform to study therapeutic nanomedicines that can act as powerful immunostimulants, delivering customized antigenic payloads to stimulate robust immune responses.

"CQDM is proud to support this innovative project, led by an early-stage Canadian company, which holds the potential to develop novel therapies while fostering growth within the Canadian biopharmaceutical sector. We are also pleased to have facilitated this collaboration for Esphera by forging valuable connections with the global biopharmaceutical organization supporting this project", said Jesse Paterson, CQDM Senior Director, Business Development.

About CQDM

Facilitator of biopharma innovation

CQDM is a not-for-profit biopharmaceutical research consortium whose mission is to support and facilitate multi-stakeholder collaborative R&D aimed at accelerating the translation of innovative technologies by the biopharma industry into solutions that address unmet medical needs, while generating significant benefits for the Quebec and Canadian economy. For more information, please visit the website: www.cqdm.org and join us on Twitter/X @CQDM_Canada and LinkedIn.

About Esphera SynBio Inc.

Esphera is a seed stage Canadian biotechnology combining innovative technologies developed at McMaster University and the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute. These technologies utilize synthetic biology approaches to modify cells through the expression of proprietary transgenes causing the production of engineered exosomes that serve as nanomedicines for the treatment and prevention of human disease. Esphera is developing cancer immunotherapies, vaccines and immunomodulatory therapies for a range of human diseases. To learn more please visit https://espherasynbio.ca

SOURCE Esphera SynBio Inc