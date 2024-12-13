Espire Dental Partners with 5 Dental Practice Group in Seattle Washington

SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Espire Dental, a fast-growing, elite, cosmetic and multi-specialty group practice, founded by dentists, is pleased to announce our partnership and acquisition of Sauvage PLLC, (Sauvage Dentistry), a five-practice dental group located in Seattle, WA.

Espire Dental, based in Denver CO

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Espire Dental continues their mission to radically elevate the dental experience for our providers and team members. Their growing footprint of 39 practices is located throughout Colorado, California, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Texas, and now Washington. The company continues to seek high quality dentists and practice teams that share a commitment to elevated patient experiences, clinical care, and employee fulfillment. The addition of this new group of dental practices located in the Pacific Northwest strengthens Espire's positioning in the market by expanding into another large MSA, expanding excellent dental care and cosmetic dentistry options to patients in the Seattle and surrounding areas.

Tim Hill, CEO of Espire Dental, highlights the strong cultural alignment between Espire and Dr. Paul Sauvage. "Dr. Sauvage, along with his clinical providers and support teams have long been known for delivering outstanding dental care to the growing downtown Seattle and Redmond communities," said Hill. "Espire is proud to continue this family legacy and further enhance the exceptional care provided by Dr. Sauvage and his dedicated team. Our shared values make this partnership a perfect fit. We are honored to be the partner of choice for premier, private-practice dentists who typically don't join DSO groups, and we are thrilled that Dr. Sauvage selected us as his partner."

Sauvage Dentistry has been providing excellent patient care in the Seattle community for over 20 years. Dr. Sauvage said, "When I met the team at Espire, I knew they were the best fit for our practices, providers, and team members, and I am thrilled to partner together with Espire to help take us to the next stage of growth."

Espire Dental offers its practices best-in-class business support services, including practice operations leadership, clinical training, human resources, marketing, insurance cycle management, and accounting. This comprehensive support enables Espire's dentists and teams to focus on what matters most—providing exceptional patient care, nurturing patient relationships, and leading their dedicated teams. According to Tim Hill, CEO of Espire Dental, the company's unique blend of business support, elevated clinical care, and hospitality-driven dental experiences sets it apart from other dental groups. Hill remarked, "We take immense pride in our distinct culture and the seamless integration with our robust support systems. This is what differentiates Espire in the dental industry—raising the bar for patient care, setting new standards for support, and ensuring positive, fulfilling experiences for dental providers and our team members."

About Espire Dental

Espire Dental is an integrated group of private practices founded by doctors with a vision to create something extraordinary: a dental group where excellence in dentistry meets inspired hospitality. Espire is pioneering a new practice category: an Integrated Dental Organization (IDO) instead of a DSO, to create a large, top quality and unique group practice operating under one single, trusted brand. With a focus on cosmetic dentistry, elevated clinical care, multi-specialty offerings, and creating exceptional experiences for patients and employees, Espire believes that we will turn the dental industry upside down. Espire is a fast-growing group of 39 practices, looking to expand and further build its presence in the United States. Learn more at www.espiredental.com.

Contact Espire Dental

Dentists interested in joining Espire Dental may complete an inquiry form: EspireDental.com/practice-transition

SOURCE Espire Dental