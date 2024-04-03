Espire Dental Partners with New Practice in Texas

FRISCO, Texas, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Espire Dental, a fast-growing, elite, cosmetic and multi-specialty group practice, founded by dentists, is pleased to announce our partnership and acquisition of Gregory S. Hulings, DDS, practice located in Frisco, TX.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Espire Dental continues their mission to radically elevate the dental experience for both patients and team members. Their growing footprint of 29 practices is located throughout Colorado, California, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and now Texas. The company is actively seeking dentists and practice teams that share a commitment to elevated patient experiences, high-quality clinical care, and employee fulfillment. The addition of this new dental practice strengthens Espire's positioning in the market by expanding to one of the largest domestic MSAs, expanding excellent dental care and cosmetic dentistry options to patients in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Tim Hill, CEO of Espire Dental, shares the cultural philosophy between Espire and Dr. Greg Hulings. "Dr. Hulings and his practice has a rich history of providing exceptional dental care to patients in Frisco." Espire will continue their family tradition and help advance the care that Dr. Hulings and his amazing team are delivering. Espire and Dr. Hulings cultural alignment is a great match and rooted in a similar philosophy. We are proud to be the solution for premier, private-practice dentists who would not typically join a DSO group and we are honored that Dr. Hulings chose us to be his partner."

Dr. Greg Hulings has been providing excellent patient care in the Frisco community for over 21 years. Dr. Hulings said, "Finding a partner that believes in me, my team and our growth potential was the best possible outcome to take us to the next stage, as we had grown to the point where I was on an island at times. When I met the team at Espire, I knew that they were the best fit for our practice, and I insisted on being their first partner in Texas. We are proud to join Espire in growing our practice and elevating the entire dental industry."

Espire Dental provides their practices with best-in-class business support services including practice operations, clinical training, human resources, marketing, and accounting. This allows Espire's dentists to focus on patient care, relationships and leading their valued team members. For Tim Hill, providing business support to practices while fostering hospitality-like dental experiences, is what makes Espire stand out from other group dental partners. He said, "We are proud of our unique culture and the way it seamlessly integrates with our outstanding support systems. This is how Espire differentiates itself in group dentistry; elevating the industry by setting new standards for patient care, and the quality of support and positive provider experiences that dental practices should expect from their partner."

About Espire Dental

Espire Dental is a group of practices founded by doctors with a vision to create something extraordinary: a dental group where excellence in dentistry meets inspired hospitality. Espire is pioneering a new practice category: an Integrated Dental Organization (IDO) instead of a DSO, to create a large, top quality and unique group practice operating under one single, trusted brand. With a focus on cosmetic dentistry, elevated clinical care, multi-specialty offerings, and creating exceptional experiences for patients and employees, Espire believes that we will turn the dental industry upside down. Espire is a fast-growing group of 29 practices, looking to expand and further build its presence in the United States. Learn more at www.espiredental.com.

Contact Espire Dental

Dentists interested in joining Espire Dental may complete an inquiry form: EspireDental.com/practice-transition

