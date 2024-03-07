ESPN+ NOW AVAILABLE TO CHARTER'S SPECTRUM TV SELECT PLUS CUSTOMERS AT NO EXTRA COST

With 30,000+ Live Events and 3,000+ Hours of Original Content, ESPN+ is Now Included with TV Select Plus Packages

STAMFORD, Conn. and BURBANK, Calif., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. and The Walt Disney Company today announced ESPN+ is now available to Spectrum TV Select Plus customers at no additional cost, as the two companies' industry-leading distribution agreement from 2023 continues to benefit consumers by making streaming apps part of linear Spectrum TV bundle packages.

Charter's activation of the ESPN+ direct-to-consumer inclusion offer means qualified Spectrum video customers can immediately begin streaming thousands of hours of live sports and original programming through the Xumo Stream Box or any other ESPN+ supported device. The availability of ESPN+, which currently retails for $10.99 per month, comes after Charter and The Walt Disney Company in January made the Disney+ Basic streaming app available to all Spectrum TV Select customers nationwide at no extra cost.

"Through our collaboration with Disney we are providing a better experience for our customers," said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition for Charter. "Making ESPN+ available to our TV Select Plus customers allows us to cater to sports fans' evolving viewing habits with one high-value video package that includes the best of linear and direct-to-consumer sports content."

ESPN+ on Spectrum Offers Subscribers Access to a Wide Range of Exclusive Live Sports

ESPN+ includes more than 30,000 live events each year, including exclusive UFC events, NHL games, college sports from more than 20 conferences, international soccer, exclusive PGA TOUR LIVE coverage, Grand Slam tennis, international cricket and more. ESPN+ also gives fans exclusive access to on-demand original content, including popular series like Peyton's Places and the Places Universe shows, Man in the Arena, The Captain, Why Not Us and the entire library of ESPN's award-winning 30 for 30 films.

"The addition of ESPN+ to Spectrum's offerings helps bridge the gap between linear TV and streaming services to provide a comprehensive entertainment solution for Spectrum customers," said Justin Connolly, President, Platform Distribution, The Walt Disney Company. "Spectrum TV Select Plus customers will now have access to ESPN's linear and direct-to-consumer content, making ESPN+ available to a wider audience and providing fans with even more ways to stay connected to the sports they love such as NCAA Women's Basketball, FA Cup Soccer, NHL games and more."

New and existing Spectrum TV Select Plus customers can learn more about how to activate their ESPN+ subscription at no additional cost at spectrum.com/espn+. TV Select Plus offers all of the programming available through TV Select Signature, plus additional sports channels including Regional Sports Networks and national networks such as MLB Network, NBA TV and NFL Network, for an additional $10 per month. TV Select Plus customers who already have Disney+ as part of their Spectrum service can use their Disney+ account credentials so that both subscriptions are under one account. Eligible customers who already have ESPN+ can go to the website where ESPN+ was purchased and use their existing sign-in credentials to manage their subscriptions once they've signed up for their Spectrum-provided service.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 30,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

