ESPN's Jay Bilas Joins Washington Speakers Bureau as an Exclusive Speaker on Leadership, Team Building and Excellence

Jay Bilas is one of the most respected and influential voices in college basketball. He has been nominated for nine Emmys and has won numerous awards for his analysis and commentary. He is also the author of the New York Times bestseller Toughness: Developing True Strength on and Off the Court, a book that reveals the secrets of mental and physical toughness through his personal stories and interviews with inspiring leaders.

As a speaker, Jay Bilas draws on his rich and varied experiences to deliver engaging and insightful presentations on topics such as leadership, teamwork, resilience, and excellence. He shares his insights on how to develop a winning mindset, how to overcome challenges and adversity, how to foster a culture of excellence, and how to lead with integrity and authenticity.

Jay's remarkable and diverse background spans sports, law, and media. He played at Duke under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, helping the team reach the 1986 NCAA Championship Game. He later served as an assistant coach under Krzyzewski, winning two national championships in 1991 and 1992. Drafted by the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, Jay played professionally abroad before returning to Duke for a law degree.

"We are delighted to have Jay Bilas join WSB" said Ryan Heil, President of the Washington Speakers Bureau. "Jay is a multifaceted and talented individual who has achieved excellence in various fields. He is not only a brilliant analyst and writer, but also a captivating and inspiring speaker who can connect with any audience. He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and wisdom to the stage, and we are honored to represent him."

