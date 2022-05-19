ESPN's Voice of Monday Night Football, Cayman Kelly, Continues to Speak Up About Recent Health Scare - Supporting National Stroke Awareness Month's Educational Efforts

'If it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone – so please know the facts. They can save your life…'

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio personality and voiceover artist Cayman Kelly continued his efforts to speak out and discuss his recent stroke, which took place on January 17. After the event nearly claimed his life, Kelly took some time off to recover and reprioritize the importance of his good health. Over time, with the love and support of his family and health team, Kelly is expected to make a full recovery and he has already returned to work. But Kelly has not forgotten just how precious life is, or how quickly and easily life can change in a flash. And he continues to share his story, hoping to encourage others to pay more attention to their bodies and their health.

Cayman Kelly credits his wife for her quick action in getting him to the ER when he suffered a stroke. Cayman Kelly

"Early that day in January, I had stretched out on the floor for a few minutes – so when my hand started going numb, I just figured I had laid on it too long," said Kelly. "The symptoms got much more intense – I couldn't hold my toothbrush easily, or even remember when and if I had started to brush my teeth. But even though the feeling in my fingers never returned, I ignored it and went about my day. Later on, I went to my studio and just kept thinking 'I have work to do – this will ease up soon.' I knew something was wrong, but I don't like to complain about my health. Fortunately, my wife was off work that day and she wasn't having it. As a doctor, she knew there was trouble."

National Stroke Awareness Month: The F.A.S.T. Stroke Signs

Strokes are the 5th leading cause of death in the U.S. and a leading cause of severe disability*. Strokes can happen to anyone, at any age, and 80% of all strokes are preventable. One person dies from a stroke every four minutes, and strokes kill nearly 800,000 people a year in the U.S.

Healthcare professionals all agree that rapid access to medical treatment is usually the difference between a full recovery from a stroke and permanent disability. And that is why it is crucial to know the signs of a stroke event:

· Other symptoms can include numbness of the face, arm, leg, especially on one side; confusion or trouble speaking and understanding others; trouble seeing in one or both eyes; trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination; severe headache with no known cause.

"Thank God my wife acted so quickly and got me to the ER," Kelly said. "She saved my life, because it wasn't long after I was admitted for the stroke that I also went into a full-blown seizure. It was really intense. I went from being totally fine and active to a full-stroke event, seizure, and now I have to recover, all in less than 24 hours. So, I'm telling you: it can happen to anyone. Be prepared. Get checkups. See your doctor. And don't ignore your health."

*Health facts and statistics sourced from www.SOPHE.org and www.Stroke.org.

About Cayman Kelly: The National Voice of Monday Night Football

Cayman Kelly is the widely recognized imaging voice for multiple radio stations, including POWER 105.1 in New York, the syndicated Morning Show, "The Breakfast Club," and host of popular national show on SiriusXM's Heart & Soul. Recently, Kelly was chosen as the featured voice for the SPLAT! "GAME PLAN" image library, and he continues to be the national voice for ESPN and NFL Monday Night Football – the first African American to achieve that position – while also serving as the new imaging voice for the NHL. Learn more about his life and work at: www.CaymanKelly.com.

