ESPOLÒN TEQUILA CALLS OUT THE CULTURE OF EXCLUSIVITY WITH NEW GLOBAL PLATFORM, "RIDE THE ROOSTER"

As traditional notions of premium have become increasingly defined by curation and access, consumers are seeking something more real and connected. With "Ride the Rooster," Espolòn is embracing that shift and doubling down on what has always set the brand apart: exceptional tequila, authentic Mexican heritage, and a belief that great experiences are to be shared by many, not reserved for the few. "Ride the Rooster" calls on like-minded consumers to reject pretense, embrace Espolòn's irreverent spirit and join the ride.

What is "Ride the Rooster"?

"Ride the Rooster" is Espolòn's new global communications platform, articulating the brand's distinctive point of view: in a world increasingly shaped by performance and status, premium tequila can be exceptional without being exclusionary.

"Too much of today's culture is built around exclusivity. Espolòn has always stood for something different: bringing people together. 'Ride the Rooster' is our belief that premium doesn't have to mean exclusive—it should be authentic, welcoming and full of character. That's the spirit behind our brand, and it's the spirit we're taking around the world." — Andrea Sengara, Managing Director, House of Agave, Campari Group

Central to bringing the brand point of view to life in "Ride the Rooster" are Ramón the Rooster and Guadalupe the Calavera, the rebellious characters from Espolòn's iconic illustrated bottles. These characters, originally inspired by the artwork of revolutionary Mexican illustrator José Guadalupe Posada, who serves as the visual muse for all Espolòn's iconic illustrations, step off the bottle and into the real world for the first time. In "Ride the Rooster," they take on the rituals and status symbols of exclusivity, all while bringing the brand's core promise to life: 100% agave. 0% ego.

Launching first in the United States before rolling out across Italy, Mexico, Canada and Australia, "Ride the Rooster" is a global platform that mirrors the brand's global acceleration. Today, Espolòn is available in 82 markets worldwide across the Americas, APAC, Europe and developing markets, and continues to outgrow the premium tequila category, growing at a 56% CAGR since the brand's inception.

Bringing "Ride the Rooster" to life

The integrated global platform will come to life through advertising, social media, experiential activations, cultural partnerships, retail programs and on-premise experiences, bringing Espolòn's bold spirit and distinctive worldview to consumers around the world.

The launch introduces four hero stories that dramatize Espolòn's stance on pretense and participation:

The Members Lounge: A :15- and :30-second video where Ramón and Guadalupe turn a stiff, self-important lounge into the party everyone actually wants to be at

A :15- and :30-second video where Ramón and Guadalupe turn a stiff, self-important lounge into the party everyone actually wants to be at Tasting Notes: A :30-second video where Ramón and Guadalupe tear up an overly complicated tasting notes menu, cutting through the pretense and proving a great drink doesn't need to be overanalyzed

A :30-second video where Ramón and Guadalupe tear up an overly complicated tasting notes menu, cutting through the pretense and proving a great drink doesn't need to be overanalyzed The Velvet Rope: A :15-second video where Ramón and Guadalupe take on one of culture's clearest symbols of exclusion, proving good tequila doesn't need a guest list

A :15-second video where Ramón and Guadalupe take on one of culture's clearest symbols of exclusion, proving good tequila doesn't need a guest list The Private Cabana: A :15-second video where Ramón and Guadalupe open up a closed-off beachside moment, reminding consumers that the best moments are meant to be shared

The strategic platform and creative campaign were developed in partnership with Venables Bell + Partners, translating Espolòn's irreverent spirit into a global platform that challenges the conventions of premium tequila.

"From our initial discussions, we knew Espolòn was a brand with the opportunity to blow up the conventions and cultural artifice of what 'premium' is supposed to be," said Will McGinness, Partner and Chief Creative Officer, Venables Bell + Partners. "What's exciting is that they have the bravery to actually take the brand there. 'Ride the Rooster' is bold, irreverent and completely uninterested in playing by the category's rules, and we couldn't be more thrilled to see that shared ambition come to life in work that feels so unmistakably Espolòn."

Espolòn's founder Maestro Cirilo Oropeza created Espolòn with a clear vision – to introduce a tequila he would be proud to share with his community, and that would be accessible for all. Thus, for a brand built on rebellion, Mexican artistry and shared, democratic celebration, this new platform is not a shift. It is a sharper expression of what Espolòn has always stood for.

Consumers can join the ride, watch the "Ride the Rooster" films and follow the latest from Espolòn at espolontequila.com and @espolontequila on Instagram.

Ride the Rooster: Fast Facts

Launch date: August 25, 2026

Initial market: United States

Global rollout: Italy, Mexico, Canada and Australia

Featured characters: Ramón the Rooster and Guadalupe the Calavera

Campaign assets: Four hero videos across TV and digital, plus social video

Lead strategy and creative agency: Venables Bell + Partners

Watch The Members Lounge here: 30s: https://youtu.be/y0gfW0j7YJE 15s: https://youtu.be/4uYwe0tb6Vo

Instagram: @espolontequila

Website: espolontequila.com

About Espolòn

Distilled from hand-harvested 100% Blue Weber Agave in Los Altos, the Highlands region of Jalisco, Espolòn's award-winning tequilas are the pride of the Casa San Nicolás. Espolòn was the realization of a lifelong desire for late founder and Master Distiller Cirilo Oropeza, who dreamed of creating a tequila that blends artisanal Mexican tradition with modern techniques.

Espolòn is, at its heart, a tribute to Mexican culture, with striking bottle designs inspired by the rich, storied history of Mexico. Through its labels, Espolòn pays tribute to a true luminary – José Guadalupe Posada. Posada was a 19th-century artist and printmaker, a real pioneer, and a bit of a rebel. His most famous work, the calaveras (skeletons), were a powerful commentary on the social injustices of his time. He gave his people a voice and gave the art world a style that continues to influence pop culture today. Today, Espolòn Tequila Blanco, Espolòn Tequila Reposado, Espolòn Tequila Añejo and Espolòn Tequila Cristalino each spotlight different moments in Mexican history, led by the legendary rooster, Ramón. For more information on Espolòn, visit espolontequila.com. Please drink responsibly.

About Campari Group

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spanning across aperitifs, including iconic brands like Aperol and Campari, agave spirits such as Espolòn tequila, whiskeys and rum with Wild Turkey and Wray & Nephew Overproof, as well as cognac and champagne including Courvoisier and Grand Marnier. Founded in 1860, Campari Group is one of the fastest-growing global spirits companies and the undisputed leader in the aperitif category. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates via 21 production sites worldwide and its own distribution network in 27 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,800 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

About VB+P

Venables Bell + Partners is a leading full-service independent creative company headquartered in San Francisco with team members in key locations across the country. Guided by a mission of "doing right" by employees, clients, and consumers, the agency partners with established brands like Espolòn Tequila, Scout Motors, Chipotle, and PG&E, as well as emerging companies shaping their industries, including Banza. VB+P has been recognized on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list, Ad Age's A-List and Best Places to Work, and Adweek's Breakthrough Agency of the Year. For more information, visit VenablesBell.com.

CAMPAIGN CREDITS

Campari Group

Tom Moradpour, Chief Marketing Officer

Andrea Sengara, MD House of Agave

Andres Brito, Global Senior Brand Director

Audrey Vernick, Global Brand Director

Justyna Torres, Global Digital Marketing Manager

Venables Bell + Partners

Paul Venables, Founder & Chairman

Will McGinness, Partner & Chief Creative Officer

Brittni Hutchins, Associate Partner & President

Che-Na Stephenson, Group Creative Director

Alex Flint, Creative Director

Dennis McKinley, Executive Producer

Kristin Obi, Group Brand Director

Malia Blew, Brand Director

Brandy Kennedy, Brand Supervisor

Jasmine Clark, Associate Partner & Head of Strategy

Anna Boutchard, Senior Strategist

Tina Thorland, Sr. Business Affairs Manager

Dani Saputo, Senior Designer

Jenny Trull, Senior Studio Specialist

PAG

Sabrina Allaria, CEO/Consultant

Barbara Bottini, Client Services Manager

Karen Film & MJZ

Tom Kuntz, Director

Tommaso Pellicci, Executive Producer, Karen Film

Lindsay Turnham, Managing Director, MJZ

Lucy Jones, Head of Production, MJZ

Donald Taylor, Line Producer, MJZ

Alessandro Naboni, Producer, Karen Film

Maddalena Colombo, Producer, Karen Film

Maura Chiarello, Director of Photography

Robin Brown, Production Designer

William Perera, Art Director, Rome

Thomas Smith, 1st AD

Edoardo Francesco Marini, 1st AD, Rome

Spike Elwood, Production Manager, MJZ

Mattia Longhi, Production Manager, Karen Film

Mattia Pognani, Production Coordinator, Karen Film

Alberto Poletti, Drinks Stylist

Martina Salvetti, Drinks Stylist

Alberto Tonelli, Drinks Stylist

Sara Costantini, Costume Designer

Teresa Razzauti, Casting Director, Italy

Whitehouse Post Productions, Editorial

Kristin Angeletti Sr., Executive Producer

Ximena Aguirre, Executive Producer

Katrina Kuss, Head of Production

Russell Icke, Editor

Laurence Thrush, Assistant Editor

Steven Waltham, Assistant Editor

Framestore

Dez Macleod-Veilleux, Executive Producer

Alex Thomas, Executive Creative Director

Clement Renaudin, CG Supervisor

Timothy Crabtree, Compositing Supervisor

Andrew McLintock, Senior VFX Producer

Magma Music Agency

Michael Bertoldini, Music Supervision

Michele Cigna, Music Supervision

Seppl Kretz, Music Production

Gyo Kretz, Music Production

Giulia Silvestri, Music Production

Kenma Shindo, Music Production

Ruurt Staverman, Production Coordination

Company3, Telecine

Stefan Sonnenfeld, Colorist

Wesley Lewis, Color Producer

Sonic Union

Rob DiFondi, Mix Engineer

Quinton Carr-Goodwin, Assistant Audio Engineer

Nathanael Taylor, Audio Producer

SOURCE Espolòn Tequila