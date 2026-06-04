ESPOLÒN® TEQUILA UNLEASHES EXTRA AÑEJO: SHOWCASING A NEW DIMENSION OF AGING, THE ESPOLÒN WAY

Espolòn's Extra Añejo will be available for purchase nationwide in the U.S. and on espolontequila.com (for delivery in select markets), just in time for Father's Day

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Espolòn Tequila, one of the fastest-growing tequila brands in the U.S., introduces Extra Añejo, a new release that adds new depth to the brand's portfolio. Produced in the Los Altos region of Jalisco, the expression builds on Espolòn's signature agave-forward flavor profile through extended aging of three years and a distinctive double-cask process. While many Extra Añejos feel reserved for special occasions or serious collectors, Espolòn Extra Añejo reflects the brand's belief that quality tequila should remain within reach, offering depth and character without pretense.

Espolòn Tequila unveils Extra Añejo, encased in a striking matte-black bottle with neon green lettering and label artwork inspired by Mexican artist José Guadalupe Posada.

Aged for two and a half years in American Oak and finished for six months in French Chardonnay casks, the expression develops a dimension that distinguishes it from traditional Extra Añejos, because Espolòn has never done anything the expected way. While many Extra Añejos rely solely on extended aging in American Oak barrels, the Chardonnay finish introduces an unexpected layer of complexity, balancing caramel and vanilla notes with toasted oak and sweet spice for a rich, approachable finish.

"With Extra Añejo, we wanted to push the character of our flavor profile while staying true to what makes Espolòn unmistakably itself, and the double-cask approach adds new layers of flavor," said Jesús Susunaga Acosta, Maestro Tequilero of Espolòn Tequila. "I've always appreciated the complexity wine barrels can bring, so finishing the liquid in French Chardonnay casks felt like a natural choice. The result is a tequila that can stand alongside aged spirits while remaining accessible for more people to experience."

Encased in a striking matte-black bottle with neon green lettering, the Extra Añejo label features a vision of "The Serenata" inspired by the work of José Guadalupe Posada, one of Mexico's most celebrated artists whose work serves as the creative inspiration behind Espolòn's signature imagery. The artwork depicts a serenata, the Mexican tradition of serenading a loved one beneath their window - a declaration of romance meant to be heard, not whispered. At the distillery, that idea is taken literally across all our expressions, with the liquid serenaded during fermentation as music and sound waves help shape its character before it reaches the barrel. Bold and impossible to ignore, Extra Añejo reflects Espolòn's approach to tequila: uncompromising quality, meant to be enjoyed. No compromises.

Extra Añejo also marks a decisive evolution for Espolòn, leaning into greater intensity, darker character, and a confidence that refuses to back down, without the exclusivity often associated with other Extra Añejos. Arriving just in time for Father's Day, Extra Añejo offers a compelling alternative to the traditional whiskey or Scotch gift, available at retailers nationwide in the U.S. and on espolontequila.com (for delivery in select markets) with an MSRP of $69.99 for a 750mL bottle.

Espolòn Tequila encourages adults 21 and up to savor Extra Añejo (40% Alc./Vol.) either neat, on the rocks or in the signature Espolòn Old Fashioned. No fancy glasses or complex tasting rituals required. Please drink responsibly.

Espolòn Extra Añejo Old Fashioned

2 parts Espolòn Extra Añejo

0.25 parts simple syrup

2 dashes aromatic bitters

Orange twist

Instructions: Combine ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice and stir until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over a large block of fresh ice and garnish with an orange twist.

For more information about Extra Añejo and Espolòn's full portfolio, visit www.espolontequila.com/en-us/ or contact:

Multiply: [email protected]

Espolòn: [email protected]

About Espolòn® Tequila

Distilled from hand-harvested 100% Blue Weber Agave in Los Altos, the Highlands region of Jalisco, Espolòn's award-winning tequilas are the pride of the Casa San Nicolás. Espolòn was the realization of a lifelong desire for late founder and Master Distiller Cirilo Oropeza, who dreamed of creating a tequila that blends artisanal Mexican tradition with modern techniques.

Espolòn is, at its heart, a tribute to Mexican culture, with striking bottle designs by the rich, storied history of Mexico. Through its labels, Espolòn pays tribute to a true luminary – José Guadalupe Posada. Posada was a 19th century artist and printmaker, a real pioneer, and a bit of a rebel. His most famous work, the calaveras (skeletons), were a powerful commentary on the social injustices of his time. He gave his people a voice and gave the art world a style that continues to influence pop culture today. Today, Espolòn Tequila Blanco, Espolòn Tequila Reposado, Espolòn Tequila Añejo and Espolòn Tequila Cristalino each spotlight different moments in Mexican history, led by the legendary rooster, Ramón. For more information on Espolòn, visit espolontequila.com. Please drink responsibly.

About Campari Group

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spanning across aperitifs, including iconic brands like Aperol and Campari, agave spirits such as Espolòn tequila, whiskeys and rum with Wild Turkey and Appleton Estate, as well as cognac and champagne including Courvoisier and Grand Marnier. Founded in 1860, Campari Group is one of the fastest growing global spirits companies and the undisputed leader in the aperitif category. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates via 24 production sites worldwide and its own distribution network in 27 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,800 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

©2026 Campari America, New York, NY. Please enjoy responsibly.

SOURCE Espolòn Tequila