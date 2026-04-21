ESPOLÒN® TEQUILA AND KEN JEONG STAND TALL WHERE IT COUNTS THIS SHORT KING WEEK

Espolòn invites fans to Give Short a Shot through a hilarious new campaign with comedian Ken Jeong, alongside a shorter take on the classic Advent calendar available for a limited time on Espolòn's website

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Espolòn Tequila is here to make one thing clear this Short King Week (May 1-9): you don't need to be the tallest to stand out. The annual cultural celebration, which falls during Cinco de Mayo, honors confident underdogs who know their worth and prove that quality has nothing to do with height. Espolòn is joining the conversation with fellow Short King and cultural icon Ken Jeong.

Espolòn Tequila partners with Ken Jeong to celebrate Short King Week Espolòn and Ken Jeong prove quality has nothing to do with height in hilarious content Speed Speed

Best known for his roles in The Hangover franchise, Community, and as a fan-favorite judge on The Masked Singer, Jeong stands proudly at 5'5" and has built a career on being the most unforgettable person in the room, no matter his height - a mindset Espolòn knows all too well. Made from 100% Blue Weber agave grown in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, Espolòn's bottle is, admittedly, a bit of a Short King, but it's never needed to prove anything. The liquid speaks for itself: bold, authentic and defined by its quality.

"I feel very seen by this campaign," said Ken Jeong. "As someone who's never exactly been the tallest guy in the room, I appreciate any movement that celebrates confidence over height. What I love about Espolòn is that they don't take themselves too seriously - they're just focused on making great tequila and are having fun with it. That energy felt incredibly relatable to me. Finally, some branding I don't have to look up to!"

In the lead-up to Short King Week, Jeong will lean into the phenomenon through a series of bold social content, blending parody, internet humor, and self-aware storytelling through his signature comedic voice. The campaign was produced by Wavelength and directed by Micah Perta.

"Short King Week is a natural extension of how we've always approached the category," said Brian Chang, Agave Spirits U.S. Category Lead & Consumer Marketing at Campari America. "Tequila and society often fixate on appearance. Espolòn focuses on what's inside, and this campaign brings that idea to life with humor and an unapologetic point of view. Ken embodies that spirit, and together we're celebrating Short Kings everywhere."

The brand is also introducing Espolòn Tequila's "Nine Days of Short Kings," a limited-edition Advent-style calendar with everything you need to make the perfect margarita at home. Unlike the traditional 24-day countdown, this one skips the waiting and gets straight to what matters. Inside are fun-sized essentials including 375ml Espolòn Blanco and Reposado, a cocktail shaker, a jigger, agave syrup, chili-lime and salt garnishes, sour candy mix, and a deck of Short King-approved playing cards. "Nine Days of Short Kings" will be available for purchase for $75 on Espolòn's website.

Espolòn encourages adults 21+ to celebrate Short King Week by mixing the brand's signature margarita. Please drink responsibly. For more information about this campaign and Espolòn's full portfolio, visit www.espolontequila.com/en-us/short-kings-week.

Espolòn Classic Margarita

1.5 oz Espolòn Blanco or Reposado

1 oz Orange liqueur

1 oz Fresh lime juice

0.5 oz Agave syrup

Instructions: Shake all ingredients with plenty of ice and double strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with lime peel/wedge

ASSETS FOR MEDIA USE

About Espolòn® Tequila

Distilled from hand-harvested 100% Blue Weber Agave in Los Altos, the Highlands region of Jalisco, Espolòn's award-winning tequilas are the pride of the Casa San Nicolás. Espolòn was the realization of a lifelong desire for late founder and Master Distiller Cirilo Oropeza, who dreamed of creating a tequila that blends artisanal Mexican tradition with modern techniques.

Espolòn is, at its heart, a tribute to Mexican culture, with striking bottle designs by the rich, storied history of Mexico. Through its labels, Espolòn pays tribute to a true luminary – José Guadalupe Posada. Posada was a 19th century artist and printmaker, a real pioneer, and a bit of a rebel. His most famous work, the calaveras (skeletons), were a powerful commentary on the social injustices of his time. He gave his people a voice and gave the art world a style that continues to influence pop culture today. Today, Espolòn Tequila Blanco, Espolòn Tequila Reposado, Espolòn Tequila Añejo and Espolòn Cristalino each spotlight different moments in Mexican history, led by the legendary rooster, Ramón. For more information on Espolòn, visit espolontequila.com. Please drink responsibly.

About Campari Group

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spanning across aperitifs, including iconic brands like Aperol and Campari, agave spirits such as Espolòn tequila, whiskeys and rum with Wild Turkey and Appleton Estate, as well as cognac and champagne including Courvoisier and Grand Marnier. Founded in 1860, Campari Group is one of the fastest growing global spirits companies and the undisputed leader in the aperitif category. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates via 24 production sites worldwide and its own distribution network in 27 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,800 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

©2026 Campari America, New York, NY. Please enjoy responsibly.

SOURCE Espolòn Tequila