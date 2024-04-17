Espolòn® Tequila Marks a Quarter Century of its Tequila Blanco with the Launch of its First Ever Limited-Edition Bottle in the US, Designed by Renowned Mexican Street Artist Edgar "Saner" Flores

Kicking-off Cinco de Mayo, Espolòn Tequila's 25th Anniversary celebrations highlight the brand's ongoing endeavor to champion unapologetic originality and spur the next generation of creatives

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Espolòn® Tequila, one of the top three premium tequila brands globally, is celebrating 25 years since the introduction of its signature Tequila Blanco with the launch of a limited-edition celebration bottle - a first of its kind for the brand - created by renowned Mexican street artist and illustrator, Edgar "Saner" Flores. Espolòn Tequila began with the vision of its late Founder & Maestro Tequilero Cirilo Oropeza, who dreamt of creating a modern tequila so good, he was proud to share it with the world. Today, Espolòn creates award winning tequilas enjoyed by bartenders and tequila fans in over 40 countries around the world and has consistently set new standards for the category by blending the rich traditions of Mexican craftsmanship with innovative production techniques. In addition to introducing its first-ever limited-edition bottle design, Espolòn will mark this milestone anniversary with a series of underground events, partnerships and experiences that invite the Espolòn community to join the celebration.

Espolòn Tequila 25th Anniversary

Saner's vibrant label design on the limited-edition bottle pays homage to the brand's origins, and to José Guadalupe Posada whose iconic illustrations inspire every Espolòn bottle available today. The artwork reflects Espolòn's game changing spirit through an irreverent tribute to Cirilo, the brand's icon Ramon the Rooster, the steps in Espolòn's thoughtful tequila-making process, and more. Saner's work, like that of Posada, is a vivid celebration of Mexican heritage and culture.

Saner expressed his enthusiasm, sharing, "I'm thrilled to be a part of this celebration and honored that my art is now a part of the brand's history. The label is inspired by the essence of Espolòn's journey: the distinctive tequila-making process, iconic brand symbols and the celebrations and traditions of Mexico." Starting this month in select U.S. markets, the limited-edition bottle will be available for purchase in stores, and as part of an online-only bundle featuring a limited-edition gift box & tote bag featuring Saner's artwork, on ReserveBar.com.

In addition to honoring its heritage with a limited-edition label design, Espolòn has collaborated with The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC) to spur the next generation of creatives by supporting the first-ever Modern Maverick Artist Grant - an award created in partnership with NALAC as an extension of the organization's 2024 NALAC Fund for the Arts (NFA) program. The grant, in the amount of $10,000, will be presented by NALAC to one emerging Latinx/é artist who continues to champion unapologetic originality so they can continue to pursue their artistic endeavors.

As part of the festivities, Espolòn will also be hosting private events in Los Angeles on April 25th and New York City on May 2nd to celebrate those who have inspired and supported Espolòn throughout the years. Hosted in partnership with iconic creative partners, Adrian Per ( @omgadrian ) and Nicolas Heller ( @newyorknico ), each event combines the best of the city's Latino art, culture, music, and of course delicious cocktails for a night of underground celebrations leading up to Cinco de Mayo. Invitees 21+ will be able to create their own artistic imagery with an interactive graffiti wall while perusing Espolòn's latest 25th Anniversary Streetwear Collection, with designs inspired by Saner's limited-edition label design. For more details, including how to purchase merchandise online, visit espolon25.com .

Espolòn Tequila is the realization of a lifelong passion of Cirilo Oropeza who put his dream into motion with the construction of an innovative distillery in Los Altos de Jalisco, Casa San Nicolas (NOM: 1440). From custom designed stainless-steel autoclaves to serenading its yeast with classical music, Espolòn's production process combines art with science and merges traditional and modern techniques, creating a tequila known for its exceptional quality and versatility. Cirilo introduced Espolòn Tequila Blanco, a 100% Pure Blue Weber Agave and the brand's purest expression, twenty-five years ago. His pioneering spirit lives on through Espolòn's growing portfolio of tequilas and the brand's loyal fans.

Andrea Sengara, Vice President of Marketing at Campari America adds, "Espolòn Tequila began with a vision to turn the tequila industry on its head to create something new and different. As we commemorate this anniversary, we continue to champion unapologetic originality and spur on creative mavericks in all that we do, always striving to keep Cirilo's vision alive. The past 25 years have seen this brand grow into a truly global player, and we're excited to bring this moment to life with engaging events and limited-edition launches for Cinco de Mayo and beyond. Every sip of Espolòn Tequila tells the story of passion, creativity, and determination, and we raise a glass to honor the past while celebrating the milestones of the future."

Whether celebrating Espolòn Tequila's 25th anniversary with the limited-edition bottle, at one of the brand's invitation-only underground events or through the merchandise, please celebrate responsibly.

ABOUT ESPOLÒN TEQUILA

Distilled from hand-harvested 100% Blue Weber Agave in Los Altos, the Highlands region of Jalisco, Espolòn's award-winning tequilas are the pride of the Casa San Nicolás. Espolòn was the realization of a lifelong desire for late founder and Master Distiller Cirilo Oropeza, who dreamed of creating a tequila that blends artisanal Mexican tradition with modern techniques.

Espolòn is, at its heart, a tribute to Mexican culture, with striking bottle designs by the rich, storied history of Mexico. Through its labels, Espolòn pays tribute to a true luminary – José Guadalupe Posada. Posada was a 19th century artist and printmaker, a real pioneer, and a bit of a rebel. His most famous work, the calaveras (skeletons), were a powerful commentary on the social injustices of his time. He gave his people a voice and gave the art world a style that continues to influence pop culture today. Today, Espolòn Tequila Blanco, Espolòn Tequila Reposado, Espolòn Tequila Añejo and Espolòn Cristalino each spotlight different moments in Mexican history, led by the legendary rooster, Ramón. For more information on Espolòn, visit espolontequila.com. Please drink responsibly.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. Campari Group has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, and owns 22 plants worldwide with its own distribution network in 23 countries. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

Campari America LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. Campari America has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group's portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, American Honey®, Russell's Reserve®, The Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Espolòn® Tequila, Montelobos® Mezcal, Ancho Reyes® Chile Liqueur, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio®, Cinzano®, Mondoro® and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

