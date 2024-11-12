ESPOLÒN® TEQUILA PARTNERS WITH 25TH ANNUAL LATIN GRAMMYS® AND NOMINEE ÁLVARO DÍAZ TO ELEVATE HISPANIC VOICES IN MUSIC, FASHION AND ART

Espolòn Tequila announces partnerships with Urban-Alt Rapper, Álvaro Díaz, and Shoe Designer, Dexter the Creator, in celebration of Latin GRAMMY Awards® and ComplexCon

NEW YORK , Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Espolòn Tequila, one of the fastest-growing tequila brands in the world, announced today its partnership with fashion forward Puerto Rican Urban-Alt Rapper, Álvaro Díaz, to amplify its dedication to supporting trailblazing Latin creatives. This collaboration underscores Espolòn's ongoing commitment to honoring unapologetic originality and celebrating the artistry and culture of Latin communities across multiple touchpoints throughout the month of November, including the 25th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®, where Espolòn is the Official Tequila Sponsor and Díaz is nominated for two awards. Together with Díaz and footwear lifestyle artist Dexter the Creator, Espolòn also introduces "The Calavera Collection: Los Mavericks Edition," celebrating their collective disruptive innovation through a limited-edition capsule merch collection and custom sneakers for Díaz.

Álvaro Díaz and Espolòn Tequila team up to bring "The Calavera Collection: Los Mavericks Edition" to life.

"Celebrating Latin heritage through music and fashion is a true passion of mine. It's a powerful way to honor our vibrant culture and connect with our community," said Díaz. "'The Calavera Collection: Los Mavericks Edition' not only embodies my commitment to pushing the boundaries of urban music, but also represents the transformative art that can be created when you blend tradition and modernity. Together with Espolòn Tequila and Dexter the Creator, we've crafted something truly special that empowers our communities and inspires others to embrace their own creativity, especially as we celebrate the amazing achievements of today's Latin artists at this year's Latin GRAMMY Awards."

Espolòn's sponsorship of the Latin GRAMMY Awards follows a major milestone for the brand as this year also marks Espolòn's 25th anniversary. In honor of these 25th anniversary celebrations, Espolòn has created the official tequila cocktail of the 2024 Latin GRAMMYs, the Espolòn Ritmo Rosado Margarita, which will be served to Latin music's biggest stars throughout Latin GRAMMY Awards Week. Espolòn has also worked with Díaz to create the brand's first segment to air during the Latin GRAMMY Awards telecast, as well as co-branded content for social media. The partnership with Díaz comes on the heels of his sold-out tour for his new album, "Sayonara," which is nominated for Best Urban Music Album at this year's Latin GRAMMY Awards.

As part of "The Calavera Collection: Los Mavericks Edition," which is rooted in celebrating bold artists that inspire the next generation of creative mavericks, Espolòn Tequila has collaborated with Dexter the Creator to create custom sneakers for Díaz to wear throughout Latin GRAMMY Awards Week. The custom shoe draws inspiration from Díaz, urban culture and aesthetics by showcasing bold colors, dynamic patterns and contemporary graphics, which Díaz is known to represent through his Latin music and street style. The sneakers will also honor Dexter the Creator's and Espolòn Tequila's shared Mexican heritage through its design, such as python accents on the heel and toe box representing the serpent from the Mexican flag, and pink fabric stripes that capture the spirit of Espolòn Tequila Blanco label. In honor of Dexter the Creator's grandfather who was a cowboy boot maker in Mexico, the design will showcase a western-breakaway tongue cover in addition to a patch of Espolòn's iconic Ramon the rooster toasting to Hispanic heritage, and Díaz's "Coco" caricature.

"Creating with Espolòn Tequila and Álvaro is a true celebration of culture and creativity," said footwear lifestyle artist Dexter the Creator. "'The Calavera Collection: Los Mavericks Edition' goes beyond just sneakers - it's about representing our Hispanic roots while pushing the boundaries of style and artistic expression, which Espolòn and Álvaro are known for. Drawing inspiration from my great-grandfather, a shoemaker in Mexico, I am proud to weave his legacy into my designs, reflecting the richness of Mexico's vibrant culture. The fact that this is a one-of-a-kind shoe that can't be replicated anywhere else makes it a timeless piece."

For fans, Espolòn Tequila has created the third installment of Espolòn's Calavera Collection. The Los Mavericks Edition of the Calavera Collection will feature a t-shirt and hoodie designed in collaboration with Díaz and Dexter the Creator, which will drop on the heels of the Latin GRAMMY Awards and ahead of ComplexCon 2024. Fans interested in getting a piece from the collection can do so on Espolòn's online merch store or at ComplexCon, the groundbreaking festival and exhibition that brings together music, style, sneakers, pop culture, art, food and innovation, on November 16th and 17th in Las Vegas, where Espolòn proudly serves as the Official Tequila Sponsor.

Espolòn Tequila reaffirms its dedication to fostering the next generation of Hispanic creative leaders, ensuring that the voices shaping tomorrow are supported today. Whether celebrating Hispanic artistry at home or in-person, Espolòn Tequila reminds you to do so responsibly.

