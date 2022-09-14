ESPOLÒN® TEQUILA UNVEILS CRISTALINO: AN ELEVATED AND CRYSTAL CLEAR ADDITION TO THEIR PORTFOLIO

Inspired by the Crystalline Waters of Mayan Cenotes And Made From 100% Blue Weber Agave, The Choice is Clear with Espolòn Cristalino

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Espolòn® Tequila is excited to announce the newest addition to their portfolio, Espolòn Cristalino - a super-premium, aged tequila and one of the last passion projects of legendary Maestro Tequilero Cirilo Oropeza before his passing in 2020. Espolòn's Cristalino is made from 100% Blue Weber Agave and water from the natural well underneath the brand's distillery in Los Altos de Jalisco. The new tequila is as clear and complex as the Crystalline waters from the cenotes in Mexico, which inspired the special liquid. To celebrate the U.S. launch, Espolòn will host the Urban Cenote, a mesmerizing, immersive experience in the heart of New York City. From September 21st -23rd, 21+ fans are invited to be visually transported to the age-old caves and crystal-clear waters of Mexico while enjoying a first taste of Espolòn Cristalino.

Espolòn Cristalino

Espolòn Cristalino was developed using a combination of traditional and modern techniques; a true representation of late Maestro Tequilero Cirilo Oropeza's tequila-making philosophy. Featuring a unique blend of their awarded Añejo and a touch of extra Añejo, the tequila is minimally filtered through charcoal, enabling the mingling of the most intriguing flavors while maintaining the authentic tequila characteristics. The result is a Cristalino with bold tasting notes of caramelized agave and honey followed by a fruity, oaky finish for an unparalleled and unforgettable taste. At 80 proof (40% alcohol by volume) Espolòn's silky aromatic Cristalino is best sipped neat to enjoy the complexity of its flavor profile.

This new expression was years in the making and a culmination of Cirilo's more than 50 years of artisanship in tequila-making. The Espolòn team unanimously decided that Cirilo's original formula was superior to every other version tested - a true testament and tribute to his passion and experience, delivering maximum taste through minimum filtration, delivering on Cirilo's mission in crafting this expression.

"Espolòn's Cristalino is a testament to our late founder, Maestro Cirilo, who has proven that a truly authentic tequila experience is achievable only through time and passion," said Sean Yelle, Senior Category Marketing Director at Campari Group USA. "A project years in the making, our Cristalino was created using both traditional and modern techniques, resulting in a one-of-a-kind liquid that celebrates Espolòn's rich heritage and Cirilo's trailblazing spirit."

Espolòn's iconic glass bottle, recognized for its vivid labels illustrating Mexico's storied history, is reimagined for this new spirit. The Espolòn's Cristalino bottle is, like its liquid, crystal clear, allowing drinkers to see through to an illustration featuring the brand's iconic rooster, Ramon. The illustrated scene celebrates the ancient Mayan gifting ritual of offering objects into the crystalline cenotes. This design honors the rituals that inspired Cristalino's unique liquid and continues Espolòn's tradition of telling Mexican stories through design, while allowing the translucent liquid of Cristalino to shine through.

To celebrate Cristalino Espolòn will be launching the Urban Cenote - a mesmerizing, immersive experience that emulates the breathtaking cenotes of Mexico - for three days only. With limited availability, fans who are 21+ invited to RSVP to be transported to the mystical waters of the cenotes while enjoying performances by Latinx artists and learning about the unique distilling process through invigorating interactive experiences. The Urban Cenote will be located at 43 Crosby St in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan from September 21st -23rd.

Espolòn Cristalino will be available nationwide in limited quantities for an SRP of $59.99 for a 750ml bottle.

ABOUT ESPOLÒN TEQUILA

Distilled from hand-harvested 100% Blue Weber Agave in Los Altos, the Highlands region of Jalisco, Espolòn's award-winning tequilas are the pride of the Casa San Nicolás. Espolòn was the realization of a lifelong desire for late founder and Master Distiller Cirilo Oropeza, who dreamed of creating a tequila that blends artisanal Mexican tradition with modern techniques.

Espolòn is, at its heart, a tribute to Mexican culture, with striking bottle designs inspired by the rich, storied history of Mexico. Through its labels, Espolòn pays tribute to a true luminary – José Guadalupe Posada. Posada was a 19th century artist and printmaker, a real pioneer, and a bit of a rebel. His most famous work, the calaveras (skeletons), were a powerful commentary on the social injustices of his time. He gave his people a voice and gave the art world a style that continues to influence pop culture today. Today, Espolòn Tequila Blanco, Espolòn Tequila Reposado, Espolòn Tequila Añejo and Espolòn Cristalino each spotlight different moments in Mexican history, led by the legendary rooster, Ramón. For more information on Espolòn, visit espolontequila.com.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its affiliates ("Campari America"), is a major player in the global beverage sector, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. Campari Group's portfolio, with over 50 brands, spans spirits (the core business), wines, and soft drinks. Its internationally renowned brands include Aperol®, Appleton Estate®, Campari®, SKYY®, Wild Turkey®, and Grand Marnier®. Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 22 countries. Campari Group employs around 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: www.camparigroup.com. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

