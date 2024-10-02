ESPOLÒN® TEQUILA UNVEILS FLOR DE ORO: THE FIRST TEQUILA OF ITS KIND INFUSED WITH MARIGOLD EXTRACT TO HONOR DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS

In celebration of the traditional Mexican holiday, MET Gala's legendary floral and event designer, Raúl Àvila will bring an interactive "Living Ofrenda" to the masses within New York City's Grand Central Terminal

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Espolòn Tequila, one of the fastest-growing tequila brands in the world, proudly introduces Flor de Oro, a limited-edition Reposado tequila infused with natural extract from the marigold flower, marking the first tequila of its kind to hit the market and the brand's first seasonal release. Espolòn brings Flor de Oro to the market as Reposado tequila continues to rapidly grow both within the category and Espolòn's portfolio, showcasing the brand's dedication to bold innovation while bringing its Mexican heritage into the modern world.

Espolòn Tequila releases Flor de Oro in honor of Día de los Muertos.

Inspired by Día de los Muertos, Flor de Oro means "Golden Flower" referencing the vibrant marigold that adorns traditional ofrendas during the Mexican celebration. The premium liquid is aged in new Oak barrels for two months and blends the floral and citrus aromas of marigolds with the fruit-forward, sweet notes of new American Oak. The elegance of the rare natural marigold extract results in an elevated flavor profile for a unique sipping experience perfect for celebratory moments.

"For me, Día de Muertos is all about family, tradition, and honoring those no longer with us. It presents an opportunity for me to reflect on memories of celebrations and traditions – rooted in food, aromas, and tequila – that my mother and grandmother taught me," said Jesús Susunaga Acosta, Maestro Tequilero of Espolòn Tequila. "When creating Flor de Oro, I was inspired by the moment that we placed an altar at Casa San Nicolás dedicated to our late founder, Master Distiller Cirilo Oropeza. Drawing from the marigold petals and aromas of his favorite foods, we created an infused Reposado tequila that honors Cirilo and thanks him for his years of dedication to tequila-making."

To further ignite creative celebration this holiday, Espolòn Tequila has partnered with renowned event and floral designer Raúl Àvila, the vision behind the decor and design of the MET Gala, to bring his exclusive floral designs to fans everywhere. Together, Espolòn and Àvila will create the "Living Ofrenda," a stunning interactive installation at New York City's Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Terminal open to the public from 8am to 8pm EST on October 29th and 30th. The Living Ofrenda will celebrate the importance of Día de los Muertos through a blend of floral artistry and cultural symbolism, connecting us all through creativity and art.

"Día de los Muertos is a holiday rich in emotion and symbolism, with the marigold playing a central role. For the Living Ofrenda, I was inspired by the significance of the marigold flower and the holiday - its bright petals guiding spirits, its fragrance evoking memories, and its presence symbolizing love and remembrance," said Raúl Àvila, event and floral designer. "Espolòn and I share a passion for bringing Hispanic heritage and creativity to the forefront to foster connection in bold and authentic ways. The Living Ofrenda and Flor de Oro are beautiful celebrations of Día de los Muertos and honor Mexican culture in ways that have yet to be seen before."

Àvila's vision will showcase the marigold's significance as both a symbol of life and a bridge to the afterlife, much like Flor de Oro itself. As a tequila for the people, the immersive installation will also pay tribute to Espolòn's heritage, honoring the iconic and unapologetic originals of the past through authentic connection and exceptional artwork. To empower conversation and awareness around Día de Muertos nationwide, Raúl Àvila has also created stunning marigold arrangements inspired by Flor de Oro for those creating ofrendas in celebration of loved ones at home. From October 2nd until October 21st, fans 21+ can enter to win a custom arrangement by visiting http://www.espolontequilasweeps.com/ and entering the keyword FlordeOro.

Día de los Muertos, celebrated late October through early November, honors ancestors and loved ones who have passed. According to Mexican beliefs, marigolds allow spirits to travel back to earth to commune with family members. For the release of Flor de Oro, Espolòn's iconic rounded bottle features a new creative label that showcases Espolòn's iconic rooster, Ramón, standing proudly by a Día de los Muertos altar that pays homage to Oropeza.

Flor de Oro will be available leading up to Día de los Muertos at retailers nationwide in limited quantities with a MSRP of $43.99 for a 750mL bottle. At 80 proof (40% alcohol by volume), Espolòn Tequila encourages adults 21 and up to savor Flor de Oro's signature cocktails, the Marigold Margarita and Flor de Oro Old Fashioned, and to please drink responsibly.

Marigold Margarita Recipe

2 parts Espolòn Flor de Oro Reposado Tequila

1-part Fresh Lime Juice

0.5-part Agave Nectar

Instructions: Shake all ingredients with ice, strain into a glass with a salted rim and garnish with a marigold flower or lime wheel.

Flor de Oro Old Fashioned Recipe

2 parts Espolòn Flor de Oro Reposado Tequila

0.25 part Piloncillo/Panela Syrup (1:1)

2 dashes of Bittermens Orange Creams Citrate

Instructions: Stir all ingredients with ice, strain into a glass with a large ice cube and garnish with an orange twist.

For more information visit www.espolontequila.com/en-us/

ASSETS FOR MEDIA USE

About Espolòn® Tequila

Distilled from hand-harvested 100% Blue Weber Agave in Los Altos, the Highlands region of Jalisco, Espolòn's award-winning tequilas are the pride of the Casa San Nicolás. Espolòn was the realization of a lifelong desire for late founder and Master Distiller Cirilo Oropeza, who dreamed of creating a tequila that blends artisanal Mexican tradition with modern techniques.

Espolòn is, at its heart, a tribute to Mexican culture, with striking bottle designs by the rich, storied history of Mexico. Through its labels, Espolòn pays tribute to a true luminary – José Guadalupe Posada. Posada was a 19th century artist and printmaker, a real pioneer, and a bit of a rebel. His most famous work, the calaveras (skeletons), were a powerful commentary on the social injustices of his time. He gave his people a voice and gave the art world a style that continues to influence pop culture today. Today, Espolòn Tequila Blanco, Espolòn Tequila Reposado, Espolòn Tequila Añejo and Espolòn Cristalino each spotlight different moments in Mexican history, led by the legendary rooster, Ramón. For more information on Espolòn, visit espolontequila.com. Please drink responsibly.

ABOUT CAMPARI AMERICA

Campari America LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. Campari America has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group's portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Courvoisier® Cognac, Espolòn® Tequila, American Honey®, Russell's Reserve®, The Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, , Montelobos® Mezcal, Ancho Reyes® Chile Liqueur, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio®, Cinzano®, Mondoro® and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®.

©2024 Campari America, New York, NY. Please enjoy responsibly.

SOURCE Espolòn Tequila