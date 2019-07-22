eSports and Gaming Platform Zengaming Signs with AU10TIX for 2nd Generation ID Authentication & Onboarding Automation

Zengaming has chosen AU10TIX following comparative testing against other solutions, where AU10TIX 2 nd generation technology has detected image manipulations that other systems failed to detect. AU10TIX technology is already used by major brands in a broad range of markets and geographies also thanks to a proven superior ability to handle borderline quality images, hence increasing customer conversion rates. AU10TIX solution portfolio includes all essential building blocks of customer onboarding in KYC regulated markets. These include the handling of ID documents, biometric Selfie-to-ID face matching with advanced anti-spoofing Liveness detection, identity data verification and PEP/Sanction screening, etc. AU10TIX also offers clients SDKs that can improve the capturing of ID documents and faces at a level suitable for forensic-level authentication.

"We chose AU10TIX technology first and foremost based on its superior ability to detect sophisticated fraud that others failed to detect," says Jimi Gecelter, CEO of Zengaming: "The gaming industry is continuously threatened by sophisticated fraud attempts, which is why we put effective fraud protection at the top of our priorities. When put to the test, AU10TIX 2nd generation technology has proven clear superiority, detecting more fraud and converting customer submitted images to workable onboarding records. We are now able to offer our customers with the strongest fraud protection, while making onboarding much faster and simpler."

"We are happy to welcome Zengaming to our growing family of clients," says Ron Atzmon, Managing Director of AU10TIX: "We are also happy to have proven yet again better than any other solution in a challenging head to head shootout. AU10TIX BOS is deployment-ready for eSports and gaming, already demonstrating its ability to combine better fraud protection and regulatory compliance, while improving operating efficiency, saving costs, and streamlining customer experience."

"Gaming, eSports and related markets are seeing ever increasing threat from fraudsters. At the time, regulatory demands increase, and operating efficiency becomes a competitive edge," says Ofer Friedman, VP Marketing of AU10TIX: "This is a technology designed for the new types of fraud Gaming sees. Especially genuine-stolen-Personal-Data based Photoshop-ed counterfeits that can pass conventional ID "Verification" solutions, let along back office examination. AU10TIX 2nd generation technology whose roots are in solutions for airport security and border control, has been designed from the onset for deeper fraud protection. It goes forensic, it is 100% automatically, and at it does so with response times similar to what standard solutions take to extract data and run logical-only checks. Actually, Zengaming is now powered with the same technology that powers the best equipped global players."

About Zengaming

Zengaming is a gaming company founded in 2015, set out to create products that will bring value to eSports enthusiasts and gamers worldwide. Zengaming's most recent product Lootbear.com is a one of its kind virtual item marketplace that enables users to rent virtual items from each other for a fixed monthly price. This innovative idea makes virtual items accessible for everyone, gamers no longer need to spend hundreds of dollars on in game items, now they can rent them for just a fraction of the price. The product was released last year and already has over 10M hours of rented items and hundreds of thousands of users. Lootbear is the fastest growing marketplace in gaming and the only that offers rental service.

For more information, visit www.lootbear.com

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of ICTS International N.V, deals with the authentication and digitization of identifying documents including Passports, identity cards, driving licenses and other complementary identifying documents. The company specializes in implementing hardware & software based applications used for scanning, identifying, content retrieval, authentication and validation of identifying documents. AU10TIX is a pioneer of all-channel (front-end and online) ID authentication and processing solutions. The company's products drastically reduce identifying document-based fraud, reducing the costs associated with client processing and enabling effective regulatory compliance, while making the sales and support operations speedier and considerably more efficient.

For more information, visit www.au10tix.com

About ICTS International N.V.

ICTS specializes in the development and implementation of innovative security concepts and solutions designed to meet the needs of a variety of industries, mainly aviation transportation, border control and sensitive facilities. ICTS International benefits from over two decades of expertise and international operational experience in transportation security, with a particular emphasis on high-risk environments, passenger processing transactions and the integration of security services to provide a comprehensive security solution. It also offers a wide variety of customized training programs, tailored procedures and a wide range of security consulting services. The company has developed and implemented unique technological solutions, based on its comprehensive approach to security, designed to enhance the level of security while accelerating the security check process.

For more information, visit www.icts-int.com

