Esports Arena Las Vegas Announces HyperX as Official Peripheral and Arena Partner

Located at the Luxor Hotel & Casino, Esports Arena Las Vegas offers the latest in gaming and esports entertainment for daily play, high-stakes tournaments and special events. Spanning a total of 30,000-square feet, the new venue features a competition stage, over 100 gaming stations, a two-story video wall, telescopic seating, upper- and lower-level VIP gaming rooms, world-class production facilities and a first-of-its-kind gamer-inspired food and beverage offering created by world renowned chef Jose Andres. Additional experiences include an interactive history of gaming display, a dedicated streaming booth and a virtual reality station.

"Our vision for Esports Arena Las Vegas was to create the ultimate interactive entertainment experience for casual and competitive gamers," Simon Temperley, CMO of Allied Esports, said. "Providing HyperX peripherals to our customers and competitors will ensure we are offering an elite gaming experience that delivers superior performance to all in the arena."

In the arena, players will be wearing Cloud Revolver™ headsets, designed to meet the demands of the elite PC or console gamer, Cloud™ Alloy FPS keyboards with Cherry MX switches and an aluminum frame for accuracy and durability, and HyperX™ Pulsefire FPS mice with professional grade sensors and Omron switches for reliability.

HyperX headsets are worn by professional gamers around the world and are designed to be comfortable, sound great, and last. With a complete family of products including the HyperX Cloud Stinger™, reviewed as the best gaming headset under $50, the HyperX™ Cloud Alpha, with dual chamber technology for accurate sound, and the wireless HyperX Cloud Flight™, with up to 30 hours of battery life, HyperX has become a premier brand in the gaming headset and esports world. For the PC gamer, HyperX keyboards and mice are designed for professional play and meet the needs of all gamers.

"HyperX is proud to partner with Esports Arena at Luxor to bring a new premium and authentic gaming experience to Las Vegas," said Annie L. Gerard, HyperX strategic marketing manager. "Gamers and competitors will be experiencing the best in class comfort, quality and competitive advantage with the award-winning HyperX gaming gear."

About Esports Arena Las Vegas

Esports Arena Las Vegas, located at Luxor Hotel & Casino, is the first dedicated esports arena on the Strip and the flagship venue of Allied Esports' global property network spanning North America, Europe and China. The state-of-the-art arena, featuring a multi-level modular design with a two-story LED video wall, telescopic seating and a world-class production facility, is a ready-to-go championship destination and content studio for publishers, leagues, tournaments and high-stakes matchups in a setting designed to deliver an unparalleled live fan experience. The esports and entertainment venue, which also includes a one-of-a-kind food and beverage offering from Chef José Andrés and ThinkFoodGroup, an active virtual reality station, a classic video game bar and an interactive history of video gaming display, is open daily for walk-up play and features nightly competitions across all gaming communities. For competition schedules and more information, visit EsportsArenaVegas.com and follow @ESALasVegas. For more information about Allied Esports and its global network of properties, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world's largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, and power users with high-performance components. For 15 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, USB flash drives, and mouse pads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand has carved its name atop the leaderboard by consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 4 million headsets worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, and learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We're All Gamers.

