Esports Arena Las Vegas Now Open At Luxor, Shining Global Esports Spotlight On The Strip

The 30,000-square-foot, multilevel arena is designed to host every form of competitive gaming, from daily play to high-stakes esports tournaments, and features a competition stage, 50-foot LED video wall, telescopic seating, PC and console gaming stations, and a network TV-quality production studio. Accompanying elements like virtual reality platforms, retro gaming consoles and a comprehensive menu by world-renowned chef José Andrés set the arena apart as an unrivaled esports entertainment experience for both casual and professional gamers, or even non-gamers who want an insider's look at what's quickly becoming one of the world's most popular spectator sports.

"We opened Esports Arena Las Vegas to be the championship destination for our global network of properties and a daily hub for all gaming communities," said Allied Esports CEO Jud Hannigan. "This city inspires excitement and anticipation like no other, making it the ideal location for our global epicenter of dedicated esports arenas."

Chef José Andrés said, "I'm a gamer myself, and my team and I have had a lot of fun creating this menu – getting into the head of the gamer to determine what they will be craving when they play and compete. The menu is practical for the gaming environment, and delicious. Even if you aren't a gamer, you will enjoy what we have to offer!"

The multidimensional arena at Luxor provides guests with unique, immersive experiences throughout the space:

A Menu For Gamers, By Gamers – Celebrated chef and humanitarian José Andrés used his love of video games to design the first-ever culinary program for esports. The menu was designed to be practical for the gaming environment, and includes offerings like rice and poke bowls, sandwiches, salads, flatbreads, Maki and ice cream mochi. For the full menu, visit esportsarenavegas.com .

Virtual Reality – Two Virtuix Omni boards put players head-to-head in an immersive gaming environment. The compact virtual reality platform's treadmill pad allows competitors to live out the action by running and moving through each game while staying in one place, like having an entire explorable world in one square meter.

– As Allied Esports' global flagship arena, players around the world will compete for the chance to play in against the world's top competitors across multiple titles. In addition to players, the most renowned commentators and analysts bring the tournaments to life for those inside the arena and for viewers tuning in. Daily Gaming – Las Vegas locals and visitors from around the globe will find a home at Esports Arena Las Vegas thanks to more than 100 gaming stations housing PCs and consoles. All-day gaming passes are $25 and local discounts are available.

The arena is open from noon to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday. There is no fee to enter the arena during standard operating hours, excluding ticketed events. A schedule of upcoming tournaments and events can be found online at www.esportsarenavegas.com.

About Esports Arena Las Vegas

Esports Arena Las Vegas, located at Luxor Hotel & Casino, is the first dedicated esports arena on the Strip and the flagship venue of Allied Esports' global property network spanning North America, Europe and China. The state-of-the-art arena, featuring a multilevel modular design with a two-story LED video wall, telescopic seating and a world-class production facility, is a ready-to-go championship destination and content studio for publishers, leagues, tournaments and high-stakes matchups in a setting designed to deliver an unparalleled live fan experience. The esports and entertainment venue, which also includes a one-of-a-kind food and beverage offering from Chef José Andrés and ThinkFoodGroup, an active virtual reality station, a classic video game bar and an interactive history of video gaming display, is open daily for walk-up play and features nightly competitions across all gaming communities. For competition schedules and more information, visit EsportsArenaVegas.com and follow @ESALasVegas. For more information about Allied Esports and its global network of properties, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports.

