Esports Arena to Launch a Semi-Professional Gaming Series; Expands Gaming Arenas in Supercenters to Eighteen Locations

The inaugural season of Esports Arena Series E will feature game titles Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. All locations will have their own professional player in both game titles who will compete live across all twenty Esports Arenas throughout a 20-week series. Players contracted by Esports Arena will represent a premier brand, including: Cheez-It, G Fuel, Intel, MTN DEW® AMP® GAME FUEL®, Nerf, Pop Tarts, Pringles and Rice Krispies Treats.

"The announcement of Esports Arena Series E is the next step in providing opportunities for gamers to realize their potential and become a contracted professional within the Esports Arena ecosystem," said Tyler Endres, CEO of Esports Arena. "Our national expansion provides accessibility to gamers throughout the United States who may otherwise not have competitive gaming opportunities."

Weekly Series E matches will be streamed out of Esports Arena's production facility and hosted on walmart.com/esportsarena . Arenas inside supercenters will provide high end gaming PC's and consoles for use, and a specialty retail sales experience with the Esports Arena Pro Shop, which will carry top of the line gaming equipment and accessories as well as snacks and beverages.

For more information on the Esports Arena Series E, sponsorship opportunities and the list of Esports Arena locations visit esportsarena.com .

About Esports Arena, LLC

Esports Arena is the first dedicated esports facility in North America, opening in Orange County, California in 2015. Esports Arena is the world's premier esports venue, community hub and production company hosting daily video game competitions, producing unique digital content while building and sustaining audiences over an extended period of time.

