Esports Championships amplifies the excitement of highly anticipated European Games in Poland

19 May, 2023, 11:56 ET

KATOWICE, Poland, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural European Games Esports Championships (#EGE23) will welcome esports athletes and teams from across Europe to compete in two top esports titles – eFootball™ 2023 and Rocket League, this June.

The esports athletes will compete in parallel with the 7,000 athletes representing 48 countries at the third edition of the European Games in Kraków and the Małopolska region of Poland.

The Global Esports Federation and the European Olympic Committees confirmed that #EGE23 will run from June 30 to July 2. The International Congress Center (MCK) in Katowice will become the epicenter of digital competition and is set to be a landmark event in the region's sporting calendar.

Aurelia Ruetsch, GEF Board Member and Chair of the EGE23 Coordination Commission commented on the groundbreaking nature of #EGE23, "The European Games Esports Championships represents a pioneering moment for esports in Europe. Having been part of the team at the inaugural European Games Baku 2015, I am thrilled to see another first with the EOC as we convene top-level esports competitions alongside traditional sports, celebrating youth culture in the heart of Europe."

"We are delighted to see esports in this prestigious event – the European Games. The #EGE23 is a significant milestone in the development of esports in Europe. It's a joyful celebration of youth, esports, and sport all together," added Chris Chan, President of the GEF.

Spyros Capralos, EOC President, said, "The Esports Championships is an extraordinary addition to the European Games lineup and underscores the progressive vision of the diversity and inclusivity of the sports world, highlighting the common ground they share in terms of dedication, strategy, and the pursuit of excellence.

"We are delighted to collaborate with the Global Esports Federation on the first of many planned initiatives."

Hasan Arat, Chair of the EOC Coordination Commission, European Games 2023, said, "The EOC is delighted to have partnered with the Global Esports Federation to host the Esports Championships in Katowice this summer.

"Esports is hugely popular worldwide, especially among the younger generation, and as the European Games continues to look for ways to innovate and attract a younger audience, this is a significant step.

"The International Congress Center in Katowice will be the perfect venue for the competition, and I know that it will be a memorable occasion for all the esports athletes taking part."

