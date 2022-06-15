ESPORTS FAN ACTIVATION 'IMMORTALS INVASION' COMING TO DETROIT JUNE 23 - 26

"Riot Games is excited to be joining forces with Immortals to bring exciting activities to the passionate Detroit gaming community while supporting local BIPOC-owned businesses," said Farah Sutton, Senior Manager of D&I Strategic Partnerships at Riot Games. "What makes gaming a thriving community are the players, fans, and creators who come from diverse backgrounds and cultures to celebrate and play together."

Programming for the multi-day activation will take place at several Detroit minority-owned businesses. Events include:

Thursday, June 23 – Invasion Opener Detroit Shipping Company ( 5 pm - 7 pm )

Immortals will be providing the public with tokens to purchase free food from vendors at Detroit Shipping Company while offering space for networking opportunities between gaming industry insiders and up-and-coming fans interested in a career in esports.



Immortals CEO Jordan Sherman will be hosting informal "3 Minute Interviews" with attendees interested in Immortals internships and other opportunities.

Friday, June 24 – Resume Day at Kuzzo's Chicken & Waffles ( 11 am - 1 pm )

Area students and gaming professionals will have the chance to meet with Immortals staff and management for resume reviews and informational interviews.



In addition to the professional opportunities, Immortals will also provide a free menu item to attendees at Kuzzo's Chicken & Waffles, one of Detroit's premier black-owned businesses.

Saturday. June 25 – Work in Gaming Community Event at Durfee Innovation Center ( 12 pm - 4 pm )

Held in coordination with Detroit Public Schools at the Durfee Center, which serves over 2,500 children yearly, the Work in Gaming Community Event strives to introduce various pathways for Detroit youth to pursue gaming careers.

Held in coordination with Detroit Public Schools at the Durfee Center, which serves over 2,500 children yearly, the Work in Gaming Community Event strives to introduce various pathways for Detroit youth to pursue gaming careers.

Attendees will have several opportunities for facetime with Immortals and Riot team members.



The expo will feature panels on how to create games, work in gaming without a technical degree, and what opportunities exist within competitive gaming in collegiate and beyond.



LinkedIn will also be present to provide free headshots and profile audits onsite.

Sunday, June 26 - Nexus Bash at Replay Cafe ( 5 pm - 8 pm )

Detroit's local gaming haven, Replay Cafe, will host a gaming-led experience where gamers of all ages and skill levels, including first-time gamers, can unleash their fandom in a welcoming space.

Detroit's local gaming haven, Replay Cafe, will host a gaming-led experience where gamers of all ages and skill levels, including first-time gamers, can unleash their fandom in a welcoming space.

Attendees can grab a bite from local food trucks in Replay Cafe's outdoor space before trying their hand at Wild Rift, Valorant and Legends of Runeterra.



Attendees will be given custom Detroit -inspired Immortals Invasion shirts.

-inspired Immortals Invasion shirts.

The Nexus Bash will also feature matches between the University of Michigan and Michigan State University's League of Legends and Valorant teams.

"Our mission at Durfee Innovation Society is to bring opportunities to underserved Detroit communities," said Brandi Haggins, DIS Director. "This event will be a very fun experience for our youth to participate in, but it will also be a chance to showcase a potential career opportunity many students may be unaware of. You can't be what you can't see."

"Immortals is striving to become the 'one of one' gaming brand in the Great Lakes Region (GLR)," said Jordan Sherman, CEO of Immortals. "To accomplish this goal, we need to bring fun, tangible gaming experiences and opportunities to the region that are accessible to many people. Working alongside Riot Games to bring Immortals Invasion to local Detroit Businesses and the Durfee Innovation Society is an excellent step in fulfilling this vision."

Anyone interested in attending the various events during Immortals Invasion should RSVP at IMT.GG .

Interested fans can also receive more information by following Immortals on Twitter , Snapchat , and TikTok .

About Immortals

Immortals is a U.S.-based professional esports organization representing the Great Lakes Region, with a mission to serve as the region's gateway to all things gaming. Immortals is dedicated to using gaming as a connective force linking its players, influencers and creators, fans, staff and the broader gaming community. Immortals competes across multiple premier esports titles, including League of Legends (LCS), Wild Rift and VALORANT. Visit immortals.gg to learn more.

