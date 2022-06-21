Esports Franchise Adds Co-Founders of Recently Acquired North American Esports League to Executive Positions

Valhallan Names Matt Phillips as Brand President and Jim MacDonald as Vice President of Operations

HOUSTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports franchise concept Valhallan announced today the addition of two new executive members to key leadership positions, following the recent acquisition of the North American Esports League (NAEL) and the announced launch of the United Kingdom Esports League (UKEL) . Valhallan has named the co-founders of the NAEL, Matt Phillips as Valhallan's brand president, and Jim MacDonald as Valhallan's vice president of operations.

"I am honored to move into this role and work towards a new and exciting future for Valhallan," said Phillips. "Valhallan's primary goal remains to enrich lives and build community through esports while offering franchisees and their teams access to compete across the globe. I look forward to helping Valhallan optimize growth for long-term success."

As Brand President, Matt Phillips will help develop company strategies and tactics, plan and execute tournaments, work closely with the Valhallan franchisee community to ensure their success and continue extending the Valhallan brand to young gamers worldwide. With over 20 years of franchising experience and in his presidential roles, Phillips has helped lead four brands to successful exits. Phillips' passion for leadership in esports is sourced from his son, an avid esports player who has autism and Asperger's syndrome, as he teaches him the tenets of business and mathematics.

As Vice President of Operations, Jim MacDonald will oversee operational activities, ensuring the development and implementation of efficient systems, standards and strategies that move the brand forward and enhance its influence on youth esports worldwide. MacDonald joins Valhallan with over 35 years of experience in customer service and operations for marquee organizations like U.S. Airways, American Airlines, ETA Logistics, and the Carolina Panthers NFL team.

"I am thrilled to have Matt and Jim join us. Their leadership, knowledge and expertise will foster new opportunities and continued growth for Valhallan, its franchise owners, players and families," said David Graham, chief executive officer of Valhallan and its parent company FranchiCzar .

More information on Valhallan and how to inquire about franchise opportunities nationwide is available at valhallan.com/franchise in the U.S. and valhallan.com/franchise-uk in the U.K.

About Valhallan

Valhallan brings education, life skills, and inclusive competition to the world of esports while providing a path to esports business ownership to entrepreneurs. Based in Houston, TX, the Valhallan team has years of experience building platforms, curricula, training systems and franchise brands – including several team members with esports industry experience.

SOURCE Valhallan