Esports Global Market Report 2023: Introduction of AI, 5G, Cloud and Blockchain Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Esports - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Esports has enjoyed spectacular growth over the last decade, with thousands of fans filling stadiums to watch live events and millions following them on streaming platforms. It received an enormous boost in popularity and awareness during the COVID-19 pandemic as traditional sports were put on hold.



Esports monetization models are expanding. Esports teams and players are exploring physical merchandise, loyalty programs, and digital items such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to create secondary revenue streams. Esports companies are listing on stock exchanges to develop revenue streams beyond sponsorship. Similarly, reselling broadcasting rights is an emerging trend, reflecting esports' growing maturity.



Esports companies are investing in technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, cloud, and blockchain. These technologies allow them to analyze consumer behavior, offer tailored services, create new revenue streams, and take on more users. They also enable users to make money from the games they follow or play. While companies focus on revenue and user growth, their huge volumes of user data will invite scrutiny from data privacy regulators worldwide. Over the next three years, the industry must establish a global governing body to ensure uniform standards for specific esports titles, effective audience measurement systems, and best practices.



Scope

This report provides an overview of the global esports market.

It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months.

It includes a comprehensive industry analysis, including market size and growth forecasts, a breakdown of esports' revenue streams, nd analysis of M&A data.

The detailed value chain provides a comprehensive analysis of the key segments of the esports industry, as well as identifying leading and challenging companies in each segment.

Reasons to Buy

Esports is an increasingly important theme in the gaming sector. This report is essential reading for anyone with an interest in video games or a desire to learn more about the world of organized multiplayer video game competitions.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Capital raising trends

Company filing trends

Social media trends

Value Chain

Games

Events

Teams and players

Channels

Sponsorship and investment

End-users

Companies

Sector Scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

About the Publisher

Contact the Publisher

Companies Mentioned





100 Thieves

A1 Telekom

AB InBev

Acend

Activision Blizzard

Ader

Adidas

Advance Publications

Advanced Info Service

AFK Creators

Afreeca.tv

Aim Lab

AIS Thailand

Allianz

Alphabet

Amazon

Andreessen Horowitz

Aquiline Capital

Ares Management

AT&T

Audi

Audiencly

aXiomatic (Team Liquid)

Axis Esports

Azyt

Bain Capital

Bandai Namco

Battery Ventures

Battlefy Technologies

Bayes Holding

Benchmark Capital

Bessemer Venture

Beyond The Summit

Bharti Airtel

Blast

BT Group

Budweiser

ByteDance

Caffeine

Canaan Partners

Capcom

Cheesecake Digital

China Telecom

China Unicom

Claro

Click Management

Cloud9

Cloutboost

Coca-Cola

Code Red Esports

Comcast

Comscore

Crypto .com

.com CyberAgent

Daily Dot

DailyMotion

Deutsche Telekom

Dexerto

Digital Creativity

Discord

DLive

DouYu

Ebullient Gaming

Eclat Media (SPOTV)

eFuse

Electronic Arts

ELO Entertainment

Endeavor (IMG)

Enestech Software

Engine Gaming

Epic Games

Esports Charts

Esports Entertainment

Esports Insider

Esports News Asia

Esports.gg

Esportstalk

ESTNN

ETA International

Etisalat by e&

Eurogamer

Evil Geniuses

Evolved

FalconAI

Fanatics

FaZe Clan

Fnatic

Foreseen Media

Fox

FTW Talent

FURIA

G/O Media (Kotaku)

G2 Esports

Galibelum

GameInfluencer

Gamers Net

GamingBuddy

Gemmo.ai

General Catalyst

Gfinity

GGPredict

GGV Capital

GosuGamers

GP Investments

Grid

Gwoop

Harena Data

Heaven Media

Hi-Rez Studios

HP

Hyundai

IBM

ICON Esports (Chiefs)

Instant eSports

Intel

InterTalent

InvenGlobal

JOYY (Bigo)

Kairos Media

Khosla Ventures

Kitamen

Knowscope

KovaaK

Krafton

Level Up eSports

Lightspeed

Liquipedia

Loaded

Logitech

Loud

LVP

Mainline

Matrix Partners

MBC Plus Media

Mediapro (Ubeat)

Mercedes-Benz

Meta

Microsoft

Mobalytics

Morgan Stanley

Natus Vincere

Naver.tv

NetEase

New Enterprise Associates

NewGen Agency

Nicecactus

Nielsen

Nike

Nintendo

Nodwin Gaming

NRG Esports

NTT DoCoMo

OGN

Omnicoach

Omnicom Group (GMR)

One Esports

Ooredoo

OpenRec.Tv

OpTic Gaming

Orange

Pandascore

PepsiCo

And More

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9s9va4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets