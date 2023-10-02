Esports Market size to grow by USD 3.52 billion from 2022 to 2027, Presence of companies like Activision Blizzard Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Beyond the Summit, and more makes the market fragmented- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The esports market is estimated to grow by USD 3.52 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.81%. The esports market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer esports market are Activision Blizzard Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Beyond the Summit, Caffeine, Electronic Arts Inc., Gfinity Plc, Harena Data Inc., Hi-Rez Studios Inc., Intergalactic Gaming Ltd., Kabam Games Inc., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Riot Games Inc., Rovio Entertainment Corp., TaKeTV GmbH, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Valve Corp., Wargaming Group Ltd., Zynga Inc., and Starladder Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a FREE Sample before buying

Company Offering:

Activision Blizzard Inc. - The company offers e-sports online games such as Overwatch League and Call of Duty League.

The company offers e-sports online games such as Overwatch League and Call of Duty League. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers e-sports online gaming to compete against each other in tournaments for cash prizes.

The company offers e-sports online gaming to compete against each other in tournaments for cash prizes. Beyond the Summit - The company offers rocket league summit e-sports game where players compete with other.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. APAC is a promising market for the e-sports industry, attracting investment from Western countries due to the ease of entry compared to other markets. The region is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period, with China, Japan, and South Korea being major contributors to its growth. The presence of a large number of e-sports spectators, sponsors, and brands in the region makes APAC a highly attractive market for the gaming industry.

Impactful driver- Branding through Esports

Branding through Esports Key Trend - Increase in Esports betting

- Increase in Esports Major Challenges - Growing cost of game development

Market Segmentation

By Revenue Stream, the sponsorships segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the APAC market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

