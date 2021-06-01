Esports Media Inc Announces Exciting New Partnership with Rogue Energy

"Rogue Energy has done amazing work establishing their brand in gaming. This is a great opportunity for us to work with them and continue supporting esports," said Christian Bishop, Esports Media Inc.'s Founder.

Rogue Energy is a healthy energy and focus supplement that offers 4 unique product lines designed with optimal levels of high quality ingredients. From the Energy formula line with zero sugar and low calories in a range of delicious flavours to the Extreme formula line which is 100% vegan, gluten free and packed with BCAA amino acids and vitamins.



"We here at Rogue Energy are thrilled to partner with Esports.gg and support the competitive Esports scene with this new and unprecedented media company," said Zac Dudzik, Co-Founder of Rogue Energy.

Esports.gg is an exciting new esports media project that combines high-quality editorial content with dynamic media created by its ever-growing network of broadcast talent and content creators. Esports.gg recently welcomed Capcom Pro Tour Street Fighter V commentator Logan Sama, host and Rainbow Six content creator Jacki Jing and Overwatch caster Jennifer "LemonKiwi" Pichette to the project.

"Both Rogue Energy and Esports.gg are driven to make a positive difference in the space, which is what makes this partnership so perfect," said Lawrence "Malystryx" Phillips, Esports.gg's Director of Content. "While Rogue Energy strives to healthily improve in-game performance of gamers and streamers everywhere, we here at Esports.gg are looking to inform and entertain them. Expect to see innovative content as a result of this brand new partnership."

