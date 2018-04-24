ESports Taking Media Content Opportunities to New Levels Along With Booming Growth Potentials

According to Newzoo research market firm, in the coming year the global esports economy is expected to grow to more than $905 million, a year-on-year growth of 38%. The majority of this, 77%, will be generated directly (sponsorships and advertising) and indirectly (media rights and content licenses) through investments made by endemic and non-endemic brands that will spend $694 million, an impressive 48% increase since last year. Newzoo CEO Peter Warman states "As a consumer phenomenon, esports continues to grow its huge base of passionate fans across the globe. As a business, esports is now entering a new and critical phase toward maturity. Big investments have been made, new league structures have been launched, sponsorship budgets have moved from experimental to continuous and international media rights trade is starting to heat up. Industry professionals believe that the scope of the esports industry-and its rapid rate of growth-should paid close attention in the coming year. Active companies today include: QYOU Media Inc. (TSX-V: QYOU) (OTC: QYOUF), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY).

QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU.V) (OTC: QYOUF) BREAKING NEWS: QYOU Media today announced that its programming formats now reach an addressable audience of more than 300 million consumers globally. This marks a threefold increase in distribution reach in six months, fueled by significant new partnerships across Asia, Africa, Europe and North America.

New partnerships with iflix, Go Media and Jio combined with the launch of the company's first original programming format, Heads Up Daily (HUD) have driven this growth. HUD, a one-hour daily esports format was picked up by Canada's Super Channel and most recently WPT Distribution, reflecting the growing appetite for broadcast quality esports content for multiscreen television distribution.

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder, QYOU Media says: "We're living through a period of incredible change as the largest generation ever born and the Gen Z's that follow them dramatically remake the entertainment landscape with a love of short-form and social video content. More and more, we're engaging with broadcasters, MVPDs and mobile network operators who understand that to meet the needs of these subscribers they have to have the best of that digital-first content integrated as part of their programming line-ups.

This shift in consumer appetite has driven a three-fold increase in our programming reach over the last six months alone, with QYOU programming now available to more than 300 million customers worldwide. With this large global footprint, we have the foundation and momentum to launch a number of exciting new original programs and monetizable branded content offerings."

In additional news, recently retired Co-COO of Lions Gate Entertainment Steve Beeks - who announced in March that he is joining the QYOU Board of Directors, and QYOU Media co-Founder and Chairman G. Scott Paterson each acquired 279,000 shares of QYOU Media Inc. in the month of April 2018. Read this and more news for QYOU Media at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/qyou.html



In other eSports news and developments:



Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) recently launched its "EA Competitive Gaming Division." This division creates and operates professional leagues for its FIFA, Madden NFL, and Battlefield platforms. EA markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass-market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores.

In a similar development, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) recently partnered up the National Basketball Association to launch its "NBA 2K eLeague". This league will feature a team operated by each of the NBA's 30 franchises. Take-Two develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the L.A. Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across platforms and a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports, and strategy under the Battleborn, BioShock, Borderlands, Carnival Games, Evolve, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, and XCOM franchises. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles, including NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; and the WWE 2K professional wrestling series.

Additionally, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) is also getting involved in the eSports landscape. Activision recently purchased Major League Gaming for $46 million and also just started a professional league for its immensely-popular Overwatch game. AVTI operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc.; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content. It also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates the creation of user generated content, digital distribution, and online social connectivity in its games; and develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services primarily on mobile platforms, such as Android and iOS, as well as distributes its content and services on the PC platform primarily through Facebook. In addition, the company engages in creating original film and television content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products.

Finally, another company getting involved with eSports is Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY). Tencent provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games, community VAS, and applications across various online platforms; online advertising services, such as delivery of pay-for-click, pay-for-download, etc., as well as display based advertising; and payment related, cloud, and other services for individual and corporate users. The company owns Riot Games, the developer of one of the world's most-popular games, League of Legends. According to Newzoo, League of Legends was the second-most watched game on Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch streaming platform during the month of January.



