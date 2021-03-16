Esports Technologies Adds Deep Expertise in Corporate Finance and Operations With Appointment of Christopher Downs to its Board of Directors

Downs has more than 20 years of finance experience in the banking, medical and life sciences industries. Currently, he is Chief Financial Officer for CNS Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CNSP). Previously, he served in a financial leadership role at InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., as Executive Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer. Downs' earlier career as an investment banker included serving as a corporate finance analyst at Citigroup and several M&A boutique firms. Downs earned a Bachelor of Science in economics from the United States Military Academy at West Point, an MBA from Columbia Business School, and a Master of Science in accounting from University of Houston. He is a certified public accountant and has obtained professional designations including certified treasury professional and certified corporate financial planning and analysis professional.

"The future of esports products and wagering is projected to grow this year and in the years ahead, and Esports Technologies is uniquely positioned in this marketplace," said Downs. "I look forward to supporting Esports Technologies' goals for growth and market penetration in the coming months and years."

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is a global provider of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

SOURCE Esports Technologies, Inc.