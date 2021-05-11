Esports Technologies adds Rocket League To Its International Betting Platform

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies (Nasdaq: EBET), a global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, today announced it is adding Rocket League to the roster of games available for wagering on its international consumer platform, Gogawi.com.



Rocket League joins the list of major esports titles Gogawi is currently accepting wagers on, including:

Counter-Strike: GO

League of Legends

Dota 2

StarCraft 2

Rainbow Six

Warcraft 3

King of Glory

FIFA

The platform also allows for more traditional sports betting on the NFL, NBA, Soccer, and more than 40 other sports. The platform also recently added casino and table games to its betting roster thanks to its recently announced partnership with Spinomenal.

Aaron Speach, CEO, Esports Technologies, said, "Our goal is to provide our customers with the best experiences. We're always looking for new games or other opportunities for people to wager on. While Rocket League might look like complete and utter chaos to the casual viewer, industry veterans know it is a skill-based, highly competitive matchmaking game. Just like betting on horse racing, Rocket League brings an element of surprise to each match and a lively community surrounding it that makes it an ideal addition to our robust esports wagering line-up."

Gogawi.com aims to deliver a powerful and dynamic platform for esports betting - which was an estimated $17 billion worldwide market in 2020, according to Wholesale Investor. The relaunch of GoGawi.com, announced in March of 2021, showcases how Esports Technologies' technology and platform investments improve the esports wagering experience for customers, offering top tournaments and games 24x7. Gogawi.com is available in more than 140 countries including Thailand, Japan, and the Philippines. Learn more about the other updates made to the GoGawi platform here .

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

