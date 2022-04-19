Will Provide a Suite of Esports-Focused Customer Acquisition and Retention Games

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET, "Esports Technologies"), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, announced today a software license and service agreement between subsidiary Esports Marketing Technologies Ltd. and Incentive Games. Incentive has established itself as a top developer of premium free-to-play games for casino, sports betting, and fantasy sports operators. Through this agreement, Incentive will build customized free-to-play games for Esports Technologies brands.

Esports Technologies Announces Agreement with Free-to-Play Games Provider Incentive Games

The first free-to-play game will be created using Counter Strike: Global Offensive wagering markets, with plans to expand to Dota 2, League of Legends, and Valorant. These games will be designed with engaging game mechanics to acquire and retain customers, while increasing their lifetime value.

John Gordon, CEO of Incentive Games, said, "This is a flagship moment for us and also for Esports Technologies. We have chosen what we feel is the best esports focused company for us to enter the vertical. We are taking what we have learned with traditional sports and casino free-to-play games and adapted new products specifically for esports. Our algorithms and data models will help us evolve these games through data-driven design, which will allow Esports Technologies to continue its vision to be the leader in esports wagering."

Michael Barden, Director of Loyalty and Retention at Esports Technologies, said, "In Incentive Games, we have a recognized developer with a track record of building free-to-play games across all wagering verticals to actively engage and retain players. We have immediate access to Incentive's library of game mechanics we can apply to the esports vertical, and we will be jointly developing custom free-to-play games that are authentic to our rapidly evolving gamer audience."

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies develops award-winning, groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. The company is focused on bringing better odds and technology solutions to cater to the Millennial and Gen-Z demographics. It has an expanding portfolio of intellectual property with patents pending around odds modeling simulation, an electronic sports betting exchange system, live streaming odds integration and enhancing modeling probabilities in multi-player games. Esports Technologies operates online sportsbook and casino brands Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, GenerationVIP and Gogawi, which have over 1.25 million deposited customers in more than 15 countries. Esports Technologies recently was awarded Esport Product of the Year at the 2021 SiGMA Europe and 2022 SiGMA Asia Awards, and its brand Karamba received SBC's award for Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment. Esports Technologies is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol EBET.

For more information, visit: https://esportstechnologies.com .

About Incentive Games:

Situated in the basement of a castle in Edinburgh, the Incentive Games minions create engaging free-to-play and pay-to-play sports games. It's their only hope of seeing daylight, after all. By creating sports-related games, which appeal to gamers who wouldn't normally be interested in casino products, these titles allow operators to maximize engagement and, of course, revenue. It's not rocket science, although one of the IG nerds is an actual rocket scientist. Or something like that, anyway.

We don't play around – but your customers definitely will.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as set forth in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

SOURCE Esports Technologies, Inc.