Esports Technologies Announces Exclusive Patent License Agreement, New Alliance with Colossus Bets

Bart Barden, Esports Technologies Chief Operating Officer, said, "We believe our alliance with Colossus will herald the arrival of industry-leading cash-out technology, both in free-to-play and real money formats in one platform, helping us grow to become a broader 'best in class' esports offering. The exclusive patent license bolsters our offerings with strong IP protection and customization, resulting in a potent package that spans across data, technology and product, particularly in the context of our North American Business-to-Business ambitions. We look forward to our continuing alliance with Colossus to provide our customers with the best possible experiences on our platforms."

Eva Karagianni-Goel, Colossus Chief Operating Officer, said, "We are excited to join forces with Esports Technologies to unlock the value of our patents for esports audiences. Their IP-led approach mirrors ours and presents us with an exciting opportunity to marry our know-how with what is probably the most forward-looking content area, esports. By marrying our two technologies we believe we are able to create truly best-in-class experiences for bettors, and we look forward to our continued alliance."

The announcement comes on the heels of Esports Technologies' NASDAQ listing, and is in line with the company's stated strategy to "provide the most advanced product, platform and marketing solutions" for esports wagering, continuing to build on the Gogawi platform in the Asian-Pacific region.



About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies ("Company") is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The Company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The Company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

About Colossus Bets

Colossus Bets is a multi-award-winning operator and supplier of the largest sports betting pools globally, offering lottery-sized prize guarantees, leg-by-leg cash-out offers and the unique Syndicates 'crowdbetting' feature. Colossus Bets believes in making sports bigger by enabling sports fans to engage with the sports they love through life-changing jackpots and the most authentic social betting experience. Since its launch in 2013, Colossus Bets has distributed more than £170 million in prizes and reached players in over 100 countries. Players can join its pools via the B2C site, colossusbets.com, or its worldwide network of partners, including bet365, Mr Green, Paf and Betway Africa. More information is at corporate.colossusbets.com.

