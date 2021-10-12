Esports Technologies Announces Expansion with Addition of Third Office, in Malta

Aaron Speach, CEO, Esports Technologies, said, "Europe's esports engagement is on a steep growth trajectory, and we foresee tremendous growth in its esports wagering market. With its educated and talented workforce, strong tech infrastructure, and business-friendly environment, Malta offers the ideal location for us to create new opportunities across Europe. We look forward to providing a work setting designed to foster meaningful collaboration, increase productivity and spark creativity."

This move will help accelerate the company's growth strategy in Europe, which has an estimated esports audience of 92 million. Malta has emerged as an influential hub for esports on the continent. The Mediterranean country was chosen as the host location for both 2021 seasons of ESL Pro League, one of the major professional leagues in esports. Malta, a multilingual country and a hotbed for tech and blockchain, has worked closely with the private sector to establish the country as a global leader in the esports sector.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

